Why You Should Always Wash Fresh Herbs As Soon As You Get Home

There are so many different kinds of herbs and so many ways to use them. From basil and mint to rosemary and dill, these fragrant beauties keep our meals vibrant and aromatic. But to really tap into their full, delicious potential, it's important to know how to store them so they stay as fresh as possible for as long as possible. And the secret to doing this may surprise you: Wash those herbs as soon as you get them home. Many of us may grab our lush little green bundles from the farmer's market or grocery store and stash them away until it's time to use them, washing them whenever that is. But those herbs are quickly losing the moisture they need to keep from wilting and drying out. Washing them immediately rehydrates them so they're nice and fresh when you pop them into the fridge, where they'll remain in peak condition longer.

To wash them properly, trim their stems just as you would with a bouquet of flowers — this boosts the amount of water they can absorb, further improving hydration. Pick off any thick stems or browned leaves you'd ultimately discard. Toss the herbs into a salad spinner with cold water. Rinse the herbs with your hands and drain the salad spinner; repeat until you're not seeing any dirt in the water coming out. Once it's all clear, run the spinner to dry the herbs.