How To Store Fresh Lemongrass So The Herb Actually Lasts

In a well-equipped kitchen, it's essential to have a dedicated shelf for fresh herbs. Not only do these herbs bring a natural, rustic ambiance and a delightful fragrance to the room, but they're also extensively used in cooking to amp up the taste and smell of dishes. One standout herb renowned for its exceptional fragrance is lemongrass, known for its citrusy scent and refreshing taste, making it a perfect addition to recipes like chicken banh mi, shrimp dumplings, fish curry, and even baked goods like meringue pies. However, like most fresh herbs, storing lemongrass long-term can be a headache, with an optimal shelf life of just a few weeks. Without the right storage method, this herb can wilt alarmingly quickly.

To keep lemongrass fresh, start by selecting the freshest stems while avoiding any yellowing or wilted ones and wrap them in damp paper towels, plastic wrap, or aluminum foil. This will lock moisture within the herb and keep it from drying out prematurely. Take a Ziploc bag and place the wrapped-up herbs inside, squeezing out any excess air before sealing up the bag. You want to keep as little air inside the bag as possible since air can quicken oxidation, which contributes to wilting.

Finally, store the bagged lemongrass in your refrigerator's crisper drawer. The temperature there is a lot more ideal for storing fresh herbs (32 to 42 degrees Fahrenheit) than in other places like the shelves on the fridge door, where temperature can fluctuate when you open and close the fridge.