9 Tips For A Better Bloody Mary

Dirty martinis may be having a moment, but they're not the only cocktail you should try if you're into bold, savory flavors in your drinks. The bloody mary, also known as the ultimate brunch beverage, is a tomato juice-based cocktail that really embraces a savory, salty flavor profile. It often includes various pickled garnishes, and sometimes, it can feel like it's almost bordering on a meal ... or at least an appetizer.

But you don't have to venture to your favorite brunch bar to enjoy a great bloody mary. It's actually a reasonably simple cocktail to make at home as long as you have the right ingredients. We talked to several bloody mary experts, including Kevin Turner, manager at Murray's Creole Pub in Louisville, KY; Sebastian Estes, beverage director at Katsubō in Charleston, SC; Carlos Suarez, lead bartender at The Ranch at Laguna Beach; and Erin Bell, owner and distiller at SILO Distillery in Windsor, Vermont.

Others, like Jason Male, lead bartender at Slightly North of Broad (SNOB) in Charleston, SC, tell us about the benefits of fat-washing a bloody mary; while Victor Torres, director of food and beverage at Hilton Barbados Resorts, discusses the importance of balancing flavors in your cocktail. And Alberto Battaglini, owner and head barman at PONY Cocktails + Kitchen in Santa Ynez, CA, describes the power of a touch of umami in your bloody mary.