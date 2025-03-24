Can You Fat Wash Bourbon With Plant Fats? Here's What You Need To Know
While vegetarians can fat wash spirits in brown butter, what about those looking to circumnavigate animal products entirely? We consulted Alex Howard, co-founder and beverage director of Martha My Dear, a cocktail and cigar lounge in downtown Nashville, for fat washing options for the vegan drinkers among us. "Using plant fats to wash bourbon is a great option for those looking to add a silky texture to their drinks without worrying about dietary restrictions," he advises. "They provide a smoothness similar to animal fats but are vegan and vegetarian-friendly, making them accessible to a wider audience."
These make for the kind of washed spirits that you can splash into cocktails without pause at the next cocktail party you host. If you're worried about the taste or mouthfeel of a bourbon that has been washed with vegan-friendly fats, fear not. "Plant fats also tend to have milder flavors compared to animal fats," Howard promises, "which can be beneficial if you want the bourbon to shine through without being overshadowed."
Cultivating silkier sips
When washing bourbons with plant-based fats, there are some considerations you will want to keep in mind. If you are looking to bring a bold expression to a cocktail, bourbon that has been washed with plant fats "may not provide the same depth that animal fats can offer," cautions Howard.
Additionally, you may need to tinker with the length of time the ingredients get to know each other. "The process for washing both animal and plant fats is generally the same, but you may need to adjust the timing depending on the fat's flavor profile and the intensity you're aiming for in the final result," he advises. "Because plant fats tend to have subtler flavors, they may require a longer infusion time to fully integrate with the bourbon."
If you are not sure where to start when reaching for vegan-friendly fats, Howard recommends coconut oil and olive oil. "Both are easily accessible and offer a smooth, velvety mouthfeel without overwhelming the spirit," he explains. The resulting flavors will be noticeable, like a whisper, and not overpowering. Howard describes, "Coconut oil adds a hint of sweetness and creaminess, while olive oil contributes a mild, fruity note."
Getting creative with homemade cocktails
Once you have your fat washed bourbon at the ready, you can enjoy the silky booze straight or as part of a cocktail recipe. One of Howard's favorite options for showing off inventive infusions is a smooth, classic old fashioned recipe. "The simplicity of the drink allows the bourbon's natural flavors to shine, while the fat enhances the bourbon's texture," he explains. Howard prefers old fashioned cocktails that have been made with sunflower oil-washed alcohol. "For something more complex, coconut oil-washed bourbon is delicious in a Boulevardier," he adds. "The coconut oil both smooths out the sharp bitterness of Campari and complements its citrus flavors."
Since fat washing your spirits can straddle the line between science and art, Howard reminds those undertaking such projects at home that variations can occur. "Regardless of whether you use plant or animal fats, it's important to note that the saltier the fat, the more intense the resulting flavor will be," he notes. "Things such as nuts or meats require less infusion time." For those used to tasting bourbon that has been washed with some of these saltier ingredients, a longer infusion time may be required to achieve a comparable mouthfeel and texture. Taste your washed bourbons as you go to determine when is the right time to strain your concoctions and serve.