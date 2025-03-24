Can You Fat Wash Bourbon With Plant Fats? Here's What You Need To Know

When washing bourbons with plant-based fats, there are some considerations you will want to keep in mind. If you are looking to bring a bold expression to a cocktail, bourbon that has been washed with plant fats "may not provide the same depth that animal fats can offer," cautions Howard.

Additionally, you may need to tinker with the length of time the ingredients get to know each other. "The process for washing both animal and plant fats is generally the same, but you may need to adjust the timing depending on the fat's flavor profile and the intensity you're aiming for in the final result," he advises. "Because plant fats tend to have subtler flavors, they may require a longer infusion time to fully integrate with the bourbon."

If you are not sure where to start when reaching for vegan-friendly fats, Howard recommends coconut oil and olive oil. "Both are easily accessible and offer a smooth, velvety mouthfeel without overwhelming the spirit," he explains. The resulting flavors will be noticeable, like a whisper, and not overpowering. Howard describes, "Coconut oil adds a hint of sweetness and creaminess, while olive oil contributes a mild, fruity note."