6 White Wine Vinegar Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

There are some ingredients that just about every home cook should have on hand (including beginners). And white wine vinegar, which is one of many types of vinegar, is one of them. It has so many versatile uses, whether you want to drizzle some onto a salad for an acidic punch, stir it into a soup to add some brightness and liveliness, or use it to deglaze a pan for some extra flavor in your dish. In many cases, it can function as a great alternative for white vinegar, which is more acidic and lacks the flavorful fruitiness you get in the white wine variety.

But when you go to the grocery store, you'll likely notice that there are different white wine vinegar brands to choose from. How do you know which is best? I've taste-tested six different brands to help you decide which one will work best for your next recipe. By ranking them worst to best, I hope to give you a better sense of which brands are worth seeking out. The main criterion for this ranking is flavor, and I ranked the varieties with the most pronounced fruity qualities highest on the list. Let's take a closer look at these white wine vinegars.