15 Things To Know About Sicilian Wine

It's easy to think of Italian wine as a single category, but the various regions are highly distinct, showcasing their own varieties, wine styles, and traditions. Though the boot of Italy is its most prominent landmass, the nation's islands also have plenty to offer. With striking natural landscapes, an idyllic climate, and a long-winded history, Sicily is a prime place for vineyards to flourish. And that, they have.

Although Sicily is one of Italy's 20 regions, its proximity to northern Africa has infused it with cultural influences that make it one of a kind — Sicilians are sure to remind visitors of that fact. The local wine industry has paved a path separate from the mainland regions, complete with methods, indigenous grape varieties, and regional styles.

To understand what makes Sicilian wine so intriguing for oenophiles, we're going to dive into the many nuances of the iconic region. Whether you've dipped your toes in the Sicilian wine landscape or are looking for a new region to explore, you won't be disappointed. With an extensive history and wide range of grape varieties you've likely never heard of, there's plenty to discover.