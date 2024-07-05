12 Grape Varieties That Were Almost Extinct

Many people often buy a bottle of wine on repeat or look for similar options once they find something they like. Unless you've taken a deep dive into the intricate world of wine, chances are the grapes you reach for are fairly common and grown around the world, like chardonnay and pinot noir, or the main feature of a popular region, such as sangiovese in Chianti. You might not think of wine grapes beyond how they taste and what food you want to pair them with, but the vine fruit has a story of its own.

The Romans spread vitis vinifera (the common grape vine) around Europe, and several populations, including the Spanish missionaries who helped transport them to California. Considering there are an estimated 10,000 grape varieties, it's no surprise that not all of them soared in popularity. In fact, many have died out over time, while others were just on the brink of extinction before being revived by enthusiastic grape growers. Varieties that only exist in small volumes in specific regions of the world often risk dying out in favor of those with a large international following. Others have faced disease and difficult growing conditions, increasing their vulnerability.

Thankfully, the following grapes were saved from extinction, with some doing very well for themselves at present. Read on to discover 12 varieties you almost missed out on tasting.