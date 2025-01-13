The Celebrated Red Grape That Makes Sicilian Wine So Flavorful

Sicily's wines, once mainly used for blending, have come into their own, and it's about time. Nero d'Avola, Sicily's famed red wine grape, is at last being celebrated for its bold, fruit-forward flavor, which pairs so wonderfully with Sicilian cuisine. Winemaking on one of Europe's largest islands dates back millennia — to around 4,000 B.C., in fact. In a 2017 study published in the Microchemical Journal, researchers led by the University of South Florida's Davide Tanasi tested residues from pottery found in a cave at Monte Kronio in western Sicily.

Advertisement

They discovered that one of the residues came from wine, not food as expected, upending what we know about the history of wine production in Europe. This cave discovery turned out to be the oldest known evidence of winemaking in Europe. The Phoenicians and Greeks brought their winemaking skills with them when they settled in Sicily in the eighth century B.C. The Greeks introduced the espalier vine training system to Sicily, and it's still in use today. According to Nerodavola.com, ancient Greeks also brought Nero d'Avola grapes to the island.

This varietal may have come to Sicily via Calabria, the southern Italian region that includes the city of Reggio Calabria. The official name of the Nero d'Avola grape is Calabrese, after all, and the ancient Greeks colonized this area around 800 B.C. — roughly the same time as their colonization of Sicily and Naples. By the mid-15th century, Sicilians were cultivating the Nero d'Avola grape near the town of Avola, from which the grape takes its name ("Nero d'Avola" means "Black of Avola" in Italian).

Advertisement