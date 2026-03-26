Why You Should Make Your Pancakes With Yogurt Instead Of Milk

Whether you're making a batch from scratch or using a packaged, store-bought mix, pancakes are a breakfast favorite that come together quickly to please a crowd. While traditional pancake recipes tend to use milk as the main wet ingredient, chef and content creator Violet Witchel thinks you ought to make them with yogurt instead of milk for the fluffiest results. "There's less liquid and the acid in the yogurt can help activate the leavening agents a bit more," Witchel asserts. "I would use traditional plain or vanilla unsweetened yogurt."

Plain yogurt will almost act like buttermilk by bringing both fluffiness and a subtle tang, while vanilla yogurt will be a sweetener and aromatic upgrade to the batter. "Greek yogurt will make the batter too thick," Witchel adds, though you can always use it in conjunction with a splash of milk to thin it out, as we do in this recipe for high-protein chocolate pancakes. After all, both milk and yogurt are staples that are bound to be in your fridge.

We probed Witchel for more textural tips, and while resting cake batter will result in a flat cake, she notes that it's an important to ensure the fluffiest pancakes. "Allowing your pancake batter to rest in the fridge for 30 minutes prior to cooking will make softer and fluffier pancakes," she says, "since the gluten can relax and the starches can hydrate." In fact, this is good advice for cookie dough, too.