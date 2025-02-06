Why You Shouldn't Let Your Cake Batter Rest Before Baking

Baking a cake from scratch is no easy feat, but understanding the science behind it can make you a more careful baker, which will certainly give you a better chance at success. For instance, you might not think twice about leaving your cake batter out on the counter for a few minutes before putting it into the oven to bake, but with a little bit of ingredient knowledge, you'll understand why this is a major mistake. Your leavening agent activates the second it touches a liquid, so if you let your cake batter sit, you'll be left with a dense, flat cake rather than the classic and decadent cake of your dreams.

Most cake recipes require you to prepare your wet ingredients in one bowl and your dry ingredients in another. Depending on the flavor of the cake, your wet ingredients will likely include butter, eggs, oil, vanilla, and milk. Your dry ingredients will probably consist of flour, sugar, baking soda or baking powder, and salt. These wet and dry ingredients are kept separate until the very last step of the preparation process for a few reasons, but perhaps the most important reason has to do with the leavening process.

When your leavening agent — either baking soda or baking powder — touches liquid, the batter begins to expand and release gas. The more you mix it, the more your gluten develops, which is why you should also avoid overmixing. When you let your cake batter sit out on the counter, it slowly loses its rising power, which means your cake won't rise as much in the oven as it's supposed to.

