The One Step Most Bakers Skip That Transforms Your Cookies

Did you know there's one transformative step many bakers skip when making cookies? It's a cookie expert-approved trick for baking cookies, and it's none other than double-chilling the dough. To double-chill means to let the dough rest, either in the refrigerator or freezer, after it's first mixed together, and then again after it's divided and shaped into balls.

After mixing your cookie dough, it may feel sticky and a bit tricky to shape. This frequently happened to me when I was testing hundreds of cookie recipes for my latest cookbook, "108 Asian Cookies." I found that chilling the dough at this stage allows the flour to fully absorb the liquids, and gives the warmed butter and fats time to firm up, making the dough easier to handle. This first rest also helps the cookies' flavors develop and deepen.

After about 15 to 30 minutes of chilling, shape the dough into balls and chill once more before baking in order for the cookies to hold their shape. When you don't chill cookie dough, you'll often find your cookies spreading too much or getting a bit thin. Also, when you're baking a lot of cookies, don't keep the cookie dough out between batches. Instead, keep the dough refrigerated.