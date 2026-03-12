6 Foods And Drinks From Costco You Probably Won't Find In 2026
Costco is always adding new items to please its customers. In January 2026, we recommended trying several new products at this big-box store, like Forager Project dairy-free Greek-style yogurt, for example, and Realsy nut butter-filled dates. In March, its bakery also added some zesty new giant lemon custard pies for spring to its lineup. But the sad truth is, while Costco giveth, Costco also taketh away.
In the last few years, the retailer has discontinued several popular products to the dismay of fans across the U.S. We're talking about everything from smoothies to Gatorade dupes to crusty bread. Below, we take a look at some of the food and drink products you probably won't find on Costco shelves or in its food courts in 2026. But while most are dearly missed, not all of these changes were seen as generally negative by shoppers. Spoiler alert, but one change at the soda fountains has been pretty well received. Keep reading for the details.
Fruit smoothie
Costco's food court fruit smoothie was beloved by many. Made with four servings of fruit, including strawberry, blackberry, and açaí, the fruit smoothie was viewed as the perfect reward for the end of a shopping trip for some. For others, it could never hold a candle to its predecessor: the berry smoothie. That one was very similar, but it had a slightly different ingredient mix and a slightly sweeter taste. But both the berry smoothie and the fruit smoothie are now history, because, as of 2025, there is a new flavor in the Costco food court, the strawberry banana smoothie. As you have likely already guessed, that one is made with strawberries and a banana puree, among other ingredients.
While some are fans of the new blend, others are holding out hope that the old fruit smoothie will come back. Although, we're sorry to say that if you're among the latter group, there is no indication from Costco that the drink is making a return for 2026. One person is so dedicated to the cause, they have even started a Change.org petition asking the warehouse chain to bring back the fruit smoothie. However, at the time of writing, it only has 28 signatures.
Kirkland Signature semi-sweet chocolate chips
If you love baking and you love Costco, there's a good chance you've tried Kirkland Signature's semi-sweet chocolate chips at some point. Many shoppers felt they were just the right sweetness for cookies and brownies, for example, and that the generously sized, reasonably priced bag would last a decent amount of time, too. This is why, when Costco announced it was discontinuing these chocolate chips in the summer of 2024, fans were left pretty upset.
It's unlikely that the store-brand chocolate chips will make a return in 2026. This is because Costco now sells Nestlé's chocolate chips, and the Kirkland version would be in direct competition with the product. But another key reason that Costco decided it was time to say goodbye to the chocolate chips was cost: All over the world, chocolate prices are rising. There are a few reasons why, but it's predominantly because key cocoa-growing countries in Africa have been struggling with poor harvests recently, largely due to erratic weather caused by the climate crisis.
Kirkland Signature Sport Drink
When a Tasting Table reviewer tried the Kirkland Signature Sport Drink in a ranking of the Costco brand's drinks back in 2024, they said it was as good as Gatorade. In fact, they wrote that they probably wouldn't have been able to differentiate between the two brands if they blind taste tested Costco's sports drink alongside the name-brand stuff. So, it makes sense that when Costco confirmed to shoppers that it had discontinued the beloved drink in the fall of 2025, many were disappointed.
Agreeing with our own taste test, one person even declared on Reddit that it was "10x better than Gatorade or other sports drinks." However, others will probably be relieved that the drink is no longer in production. For example, a few folks in that same thread disagreed with our taste tester's assessment, with one claiming that it actually made them "gag," and another noting, "Something about it just tasted off." Still, on the whole, it seems that the sports drink was a hit.
That said, a couple Redditors who spoke to Costco employees about this discontinuation said that the workers had speculated that the sports drink could still come back in a different size, so perhaps all hope is not lost. As of this writing months later, however, the Costco website is still showing no signs of the Kirkland Signature Sport Drink, so it seems unlikely fans will see it on the shelves anytime soon.
Kirkland Signature country French bread
In the summer of 2024, many Costco bread fans entered a period of mourning, as their favorite Kirkland Signature country French bread was discontinued. Before it left the shelves — seemingly for good — several disappointed shoppers noted online that it was the only type of Kirkland bread they liked to buy.
Plenty fans loved it for the nice, crunchy crust (which also made for great croutons), as well as for its short ingredients list. This loaf was also soy-free, which many folks with certain food intolerances and allergies appreciated. In fact, one Redditor loved this French bread so much, they went as far as to declare that it "may be the best bread I've ever eaten in my entire life." Another commenter added that the entire loaf of bread would usually be consumed before they even got to their front door.
But Costco bread fans weren't left completely empty handed. The country French bread was replaced with a rustic Italian loaf. While it first appeared in stores back in 2024, many shoppers are now just discovering the crusty loaf in 2026, and they're pretty satisfied with its taste and texture. One of our reviewers was also pretty impressed when sampling it. In fact, they even awarded the loaf first place in our ranking of breads from Costco's bakery, praising its "pleasant" flavor and noting that "it had a light crunchiness that contrasted beautifully with the bread's soft, moist interior."
Kirkland Signature jumbo muffins
If one of your favorite things about a trip to Costco used to be feasting on one of its giant muffins, you are certainly not alone. Those Kirkland Signature baked goods had a huge fan base, and many people were devastated when they were discontinued in the fall of 2024 and replaced with a smaller variety of muffins. Some shoppers took the news harder than others, however. One Redditor even declared that they would not be renewing their Costco membership. "They have shot themselves in the foot," they went on to write, "and just yesterday I noticed the bakery was stacked with these smaller muffins and nobody was touching them."
In Costco's defense, it seems that the wholesale retailer was just trying to please customers by changing the size of its muffins. Some folks had complained that the muffins were so big, they were unable to finish them in one sitting. Still, this seems to be the same reason why many people enjoyed them, as it felt like they were getting even better value for their money.
Unfortunately, it seems that Costco isn't really on top of its muffin game at the moment. In January 2026, we reviewed several Costco bakery items, including two muffins: the triple chocolate and the blueberries and cream. Ultimately, we declared both to be unworthy of your money. According to our reviewer, the chocolate chips in the triple chocolate muffins were hard and dry, while the blueberries and cream muffins had an unpleasant "alcoholic extract-y flavor," both of which detracted from the muffins' overall quality.
Soda fountain Pepsi
Many shoppers can't resist a visit to Costco's food court when they head to the warehouse chain to stock up on various goods. It makes sense: The wholesaler's cafeteria has a wide range of options, including the aforementioned smoothies, sandwiches, bakes, and pizza slices. To help customers wash all of that down, Costco also has a soda fountain, of course. However, this section of the food court has been pretty heavily criticized in the past.
Some shoppers have claimed online that the flavor ratio is off in the soda fountains, and that some drinks taste far too syrupy. Others have said that they would prefer Coca-Cola products to Pepsi's drinks, and missed the days when Coke was the main option (Costco moved to Pepsi in 2013). But if you were in that club, good news: Pepsi is out for 2026.
In fact, in 2025, Costco transitioned all of its soda fountains to Coca-Cola. And not just in the U.S., but all over the world. Many customers are thrilled about the change and have been enjoying not just regular Coca-Cola, but also many other Coca-Cola drinks, like Diet Coke, Coke Zero, and Sprite, too.