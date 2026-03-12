6 Foods And Drinks From Costco You Probably Won't Find In 2026

When a Tasting Table reviewer tried the Kirkland Signature Sport Drink in a ranking of the Costco brand's drinks back in 2024, they said it was as good as Gatorade. In fact, they wrote that they probably wouldn't have been able to differentiate between the two brands if they blind taste tested Costco's sports drink alongside the name-brand stuff. So, it makes sense that when Costco confirmed to shoppers that it had discontinued the beloved drink in the fall of 2025, many were disappointed.

Agreeing with our own taste test, one person even declared on Reddit that it was "10x better than Gatorade or other sports drinks." However, others will probably be relieved that the drink is no longer in production. For example, a few folks in that same thread disagreed with our taste tester's assessment, with one claiming that it actually made them "gag," and another noting, "Something about it just tasted off." Still, on the whole, it seems that the sports drink was a hit.

That said, a couple Redditors who spoke to Costco employees about this discontinuation said that the workers had speculated that the sports drink could still come back in a different size, so perhaps all hope is not lost. As of this writing months later, however, the Costco website is still showing no signs of the Kirkland Signature Sport Drink, so it seems unlikely fans will see it on the shelves anytime soon.