Costco's Newest Food Court Item Is Replacing The Fruit Smoothie
Attention Costco shoppers, if you're a fan of the food court's fruit smoothie, you need to know that it's promptly being removed from the food court menu. It's slowly being replaced with a new item, the strawberry banana smoothie. Some locations already have the new smoothie, and those that don't are expected to get it pretty soon. The internet is buzzing with initial reactions to the strawberry banana smoothie, with some loving the swap and others wishing Costco had stuck with the old one.
The new smoothie blends together the sweet flavor of bananas and strawberries, which is a pretty classic smoothie combination. It still includes some other fruits, such as pears, apples, and pineapple, therefore remaining a well-rounded fruity drink; the food court menu picture even notes that it contains five servings of fruit. According to the ingredient list, the smoothie doesn't contain any gluten, so you can order it at the food court even if you're gluten-free.
Some Costco goers who have had the chance to try it enjoyed the flavor and the subtle tanginess that comes from the pineapple and strawberries. The flavor of the banana is reportedly not overwhelming, as the drink leans more towards strawberry.
Some people don't like the new smoothie — and it's not just about the taste
Menu swaps are always tricky, and Costco has been through a smoothie swap debacle once before, when it introduced a mango smoothie that didn't do well. People have personal preferences when it comes to fruit, and in the case of the new smoothie, some Costco shoppers noted that they simply don't like bananas and certainly won't be getting the smoothie. The old smoothie was more berry-based in flavor. As for the texture, some who have tried the strawberry banana smoothie reported not liking the presence of strawberry seeds.
There's another element of this swap that has caught the eye of Costco fans: The sugar content. Apparently, the new smoothie has a higher amount of sugar than its predecessor. Out of 69 grams of total sugar content in the new smoothie, 25 grams represent added sugar. This could pose a problem for those who are mindful of their sugar content. If you happen to try the strawberry banana smoothie and find that it's just not your style, you can still rely on heading home to make one of our 12 refreshing smoothie recipes.