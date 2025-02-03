Costco's Newest Food Court Item Is Replacing The Fruit Smoothie

Attention Costco shoppers, if you're a fan of the food court's fruit smoothie, you need to know that it's promptly being removed from the food court menu. It's slowly being replaced with a new item, the strawberry banana smoothie. Some locations already have the new smoothie, and those that don't are expected to get it pretty soon. The internet is buzzing with initial reactions to the strawberry banana smoothie, with some loving the swap and others wishing Costco had stuck with the old one.

The new smoothie blends together the sweet flavor of bananas and strawberries, which is a pretty classic smoothie combination. It still includes some other fruits, such as pears, apples, and pineapple, therefore remaining a well-rounded fruity drink; the food court menu picture even notes that it contains five servings of fruit. According to the ingredient list, the smoothie doesn't contain any gluten, so you can order it at the food court even if you're gluten-free.

Some Costco goers who have had the chance to try it enjoyed the flavor and the subtle tanginess that comes from the pineapple and strawberries. The flavor of the banana is reportedly not overwhelming, as the drink leans more towards strawberry.

