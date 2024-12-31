What To Order At The Costco Food Court If You're Gluten-Free

It's so hard to resist a quick snack at the food court when you're out on a Costco run. Although some of the choices are far better than others, the aroma of freshly baked pizza or the sight of those iconic hot dogs can cause your stomach to start rumbling — and we all know the danger to our wallets that can come from shopping while hungry! However, if you need to avoid gluten, there are a limited range of choices to satisfy that hunger. Many of Costco's quick-serve options feature wheat-based buns, crusts, and wraps, so finding a satisfying choice can be difficult. The good news is there are a few picks that don't contain gluten — ice creams, smoothies, specialty drinks, and even that famous hot dog (bun-less of course).

However, you'll need to consider your personal tolerance for the potential of cross-contamination. The open kitchen at Costco's food court means that it's possible for nearly every item to contain trace amounts of gluten. It's also important to note that Costco does not officially comment on the exact ingredients in their food court offerings, so you'll need to ask at your local store to be extra sure the recipes have not been changed.