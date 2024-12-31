What To Order At The Costco Food Court If You're Gluten-Free
It's so hard to resist a quick snack at the food court when you're out on a Costco run. Although some of the choices are far better than others, the aroma of freshly baked pizza or the sight of those iconic hot dogs can cause your stomach to start rumbling — and we all know the danger to our wallets that can come from shopping while hungry! However, if you need to avoid gluten, there are a limited range of choices to satisfy that hunger. Many of Costco's quick-serve options feature wheat-based buns, crusts, and wraps, so finding a satisfying choice can be difficult. The good news is there are a few picks that don't contain gluten — ice creams, smoothies, specialty drinks, and even that famous hot dog (bun-less of course).
However, you'll need to consider your personal tolerance for the potential of cross-contamination. The open kitchen at Costco's food court means that it's possible for nearly every item to contain trace amounts of gluten. It's also important to note that Costco does not officially comment on the exact ingredients in their food court offerings, so you'll need to ask at your local store to be extra sure the recipes have not been changed.
You'll find more sweet than savory gluten-free options
The only nutrition and ingredients we could find for any offering at the food court is for the actual hot dog, which is also sold in store. The package states "gluten-free", but be aware that the servers may use tongs to grab your dog that also touch hot dog buns during serving. Order your bun-free hot dog at the counter and be sure the server knows your needs. The rotisserie chicken Caesar salad is your other savory choice, if you can get one without croutons. Many stores pre-make the salads, so the croutons could already be inside the bowl.
If you have a sweet tooth, you'll have an easier time finding a gluten-free snack, according to Costco employees who have posted ingredients for some items on Reddit. The frozen latte and mocha drinks contain plenty of sugar, but no gluten. You'd be wise to ask at your local Costco, however. The fruit smoothie contains a generous amount of fruit with no added glutenous ingredients to thicken it, and the ice cream and ice cream sundaes are made without gluten. Sadly, the açaí bowls are topped with granola — but you can always ask to get one without.