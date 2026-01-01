Must-Try Costco New Arrivals For Your January 2026 Shopping List
If you've been tempted to treat yourself to a Costco membership for the first time, 2026 might just be your year. Members already know of the store's hidden gems, but Costco's newest offerings are poised to start January off right. Among them are plenty of already popular products that have just recently found a home inside of the warehouse chain. With items including a new variety pack from Liquid Death, plant-based Greek style yogurt from Forager Project, crispy edamame snacks, fan-favorite popsicles, and much more, there's no better time to do a little "treasure hunt" style shopping at Costco.
New Year's resolutions might not be for everyone, but, come January 2026, there will certainly be something to suit just about anyone's goals inside of Costco. It's new selection of products features a number of different foods that are ideal to ring in the new year, and you can look forward to new ways to stock your fridge and pantry with wholesome choices to nosh. Depending on your specific location, the prices and availability of these products may vary. It always helps to call and check with your local store. Be patient, keep an eye on social media, and stay tuned for all of the delicious and delightful tastes to come in the New Year.
Forager Project Greek style yogurt
Forager Project is well-known for its variety of dairy-free products including creamers, yogurts, and more. Made from cashew and coconut, its thick and creamy Greek style yogurt alternative is packed with 13 grams of protein. Now available at Costco, it can easily accommodate non-dairy appetites and is an ideal product for anyone who wants to enjoy more plant-based nutrition in the new year.
Uncle Matt's Organic Juice
For the juice lovers out there, you'll be glad to know that Uncle Matt's Organic is slowly expanding across Costco stores. This organic orange juice is pulp-free, and packed with vitamin C. More than that, it's a tart and tasty drink to start your day –- and new year –- off swimmingly. Selling in packs of two 52-ounce bottles for $13.99, it's definitely a can't-miss product.
Pistachio cheesecake
This decadent dessert has recently been spotted at Costco locations in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Seattle suburbs has been teasing sweet-toothed fans all across social media. Retailing for $25.99, the pistachio cheesecake is filled with rich flavor and plenty of luscious, nutty flavor and texture. Imagine digging into a towering slice on New Year's Eve — that's sure to make 2026 sweet.
Realsy nut butter filled dates
Available in the Midwest for a limited time, Realsy's nut butter filled dates have fans clamoring to see them expand to a wider range of clubhouse stores. The 24-count variety pack offers individual servings of either peanut butter of almond butter-filled organic Medjool dates. Check with your local Costco for availability, and ask to see more in 2026 while you're at it.
Blini caviar tasting kit
Retailing at a pricey $89.99, the Tsar Nicoulai Caviar tasting kit now available at Costco comes with 2 ounces of reserve white sturgeon caviar, 2 ounces of crème fraîche, 16 blinis, and two genuine Mother of Pearl spoons. Of course, blini pancakes are well known to be one of the must-have accompaniments for caviar. Have an indulgent start to your new year, or something new in 2026 and share it with friends.
Unwell Hydration 15-pack
Tasting Table listed Unwell Hydration in the "buy" category for which influencer-founded food brands to buy and which ones to avoid. Founded by "Call Her Daddy" podcast host, Alex Cooper, these beverages boast a bevy of electrolytes, B vitamins, and natural caffeine for those who want to kick 2026 into high gear. You can now find a 15-pack of strawberry-flavored Unwell Hydration beverages at select Costco warehouses across the Southeast U.S., LA, and Texas.
The Only Bean dry-roasted edamame
If you're looking for a way to include more fiber, protein, and greens into your meal rotation in 2026, look no further than The Only Bean dry-roasted edamame beans now available at Costco. Previous spotted in a sriracha flavor back in 2022, the soy-based snack is a crispy and crunchy treat that is also gluten-free, vegan, and keto-friendly. Made with avocado oil and flavored with sea salt, it's a definite must-have for the new year and beyond.
Liquid Death Variety Pack
This new Liquid Death offering is sure to satisfy soda lovers who might be looking to limit their soda drinking in 2026 without sacrificing taste. Costco already carries Liquid Death canned sparkling waters, and there have been packs of soda-inspired flavors in the past — but this new variety pack sports a new trio of flavors. The new Liquid Death "Killer Classics" pack includes three flavors: "Rootbeer Wrath," "Doctor Death," and "Killer Cola," and is sold in a pack of 24 12-ounce cans for $17.69.
Farm Rich breaded cheese curds
Returning from a three year Costco hiatus is yet another absolute win when it comes to entertaining: the Farm Rich breaded cheddar cheese curds. Whether you're planning a New Year's Eve or New Year's day shindig or simply looking for a quick and easy snack, Farm Rich breaded cheese curds are sure to satisfy. But like Realsy's nut butter dates, these too are currently only available at Costco stores in the Midwest. Cheers to hoping they'll reach even more Costco locations in 2026.
Johnny Pops chocolate-dipped strawberries pops
The Johnny Pops chocolate-dipped strawberry popsicles aren't so much a new Costco arrival as they are a highly-anticipated return. Gluten-free, peanut-free, and Kosher, fans have been clamoring to see them back on the warehouse store's shelves for some time. The good news is that they're at Costco stores just in time to kick off 2026 — but only for a limited time.