Must-Try Costco New Arrivals For Your January 2026 Shopping List

If you've been tempted to treat yourself to a Costco membership for the first time, 2026 might just be your year. Members already know of the store's hidden gems, but Costco's newest offerings are poised to start January off right. Among them are plenty of already popular products that have just recently found a home inside of the warehouse chain. With items including a new variety pack from Liquid Death, plant-based Greek style yogurt from Forager Project, crispy edamame snacks, fan-favorite popsicles, and much more, there's no better time to do a little "treasure hunt" style shopping at Costco.

New Year's resolutions might not be for everyone, but, come January 2026, there will certainly be something to suit just about anyone's goals inside of Costco. It's new selection of products features a number of different foods that are ideal to ring in the new year, and you can look forward to new ways to stock your fridge and pantry with wholesome choices to nosh. Depending on your specific location, the prices and availability of these products may vary. It always helps to call and check with your local store. Be patient, keep an eye on social media, and stay tuned for all of the delicious and delightful tastes to come in the New Year.