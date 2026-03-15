Guy Fieri Was Enamored By This Bengali Restaurant On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

The restaurant offers a relatively limited menu, but judging by the incredible amount of complexity that goes into each ingredient, it's no mystery why. Either way, fans are digging it. Joya's boasts an impressive Yelp rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. In addition to the fried rice and chap cheese, customer reviews mention Joya's Breakfast Sandwich, Crispy Manchurian Chicken Sandwich, Kati Roll, and its sprawling craft coffee and tea latte menu. As one foodie writes, "Super cute space and cool staff, very Brooklyn/NYC energy, ate outside since weather was good, seating inside is limited, on the pricier side but I'd say worth it." Another raves, "Saw this place on Triple D, so had to give it a try [...] Had the Smashburger and the fried rice to take out. The burger was one of the most awesome burgers I have ever had. I don't know what they put in it, but it was just downright delicious [...] [the fried rice] was very good as well. Unlike any fried rice you have ever had."

Tucked into 657 High Street in Ohio's historical Old Worthington district, just north of Columbus, Joya's is open for breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Sunday (closed Monday), with dinner hours on Friday and Saturday. Chef Barua himself stars in regular posts on the Joya's Instagram account, keeping the community engaged on what's next for this intrepid fusion eatery.