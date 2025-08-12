Why Ohio Takes Pierogi More Seriously Than Most States

At the time of publication, there's probably a frost-covered Tupperware container of homemade pierogi stashed in most household freezers across Northern Ohio. To Ohioans, pierogi are a big deal. Although, take it from this native-Clevelander reporter: Most rustbelt locals call 'em "pierogies." However, the correct Polish pluralization of the word is "pierogi," and this Eastern European comfort food is a symbol of Ohio's rich immigrant heritage. Generations of Polish, Ukrainian, and Russian steel workers embedded these boiled dumplings into the state's cultural zeitgeist — especially in Cleveland.

Before the 1830s, Ohio residents were primarily British, as the immigration boom had yet to attract folks from Europe to the region. However, once the construction of the Erie Canal required workers, folks from Germany and Ireland immigrated to the state en masse. From 1870 through the 1950s, during Cleveland's industrial boom, a major influx of Europeans moved to Ohio, particularly from Poland, Hungary, Russia, Ukraine, Slovenia, and Italy. Long before the great Cuyahoga River caught (literally) on fire (multiple times), Cleveland was once a world-renowned steel town — and the folks who helped build America brought pierogi with them. They also brought what is now known as the Cleveland Polish Boy (a meatier take on the New Orleans classic po' boy sandwich, loaded with Polish kielbasa, French fries, and coleslaw in a hoagie bun). For modern home cooks, we've got 14 expert tips for making the perfect pierogi to help you out.