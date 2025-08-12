Why Ohio Takes Pierogi More Seriously Than Most States
At the time of publication, there's probably a frost-covered Tupperware container of homemade pierogi stashed in most household freezers across Northern Ohio. To Ohioans, pierogi are a big deal. Although, take it from this native-Clevelander reporter: Most rustbelt locals call 'em "pierogies." However, the correct Polish pluralization of the word is "pierogi," and this Eastern European comfort food is a symbol of Ohio's rich immigrant heritage. Generations of Polish, Ukrainian, and Russian steel workers embedded these boiled dumplings into the state's cultural zeitgeist — especially in Cleveland.
Before the 1830s, Ohio residents were primarily British, as the immigration boom had yet to attract folks from Europe to the region. However, once the construction of the Erie Canal required workers, folks from Germany and Ireland immigrated to the state en masse. From 1870 through the 1950s, during Cleveland's industrial boom, a major influx of Europeans moved to Ohio, particularly from Poland, Hungary, Russia, Ukraine, Slovenia, and Italy. Long before the great Cuyahoga River caught (literally) on fire (multiple times), Cleveland was once a world-renowned steel town — and the folks who helped build America brought pierogi with them. They also brought what is now known as the Cleveland Polish Boy (a meatier take on the New Orleans classic po' boy sandwich, loaded with Polish kielbasa, French fries, and coleslaw in a hoagie bun). For modern home cooks, we've got 14 expert tips for making the perfect pierogi to help you out.
Pierogi are a symbol of Ohio's Polish immigrant heritage
The Ohio pierogi is a tender pocket of noodle dough, stuffed with soft potatoes, melted mild cheese, sauerkraut, or a combination thereof. They typically come slathered in butter, dressed in sauteed onions and mushrooms, served with a side of cold sour cream, and boiled (not fried) unless otherwise specified. For the past four years, in addition to National Pierogi Day (October 8), Cleveland also hosts a full Pierogi Week every year in January. It's a seven-day ode to the beloved Polish dumpling in which restaurants in the Cleveland area offer a minimum of three pierogi for $8 (plus a pint of beer for $13); 29 establishments participated in the 2025 celebration.
Today, Cleveland's thriving food scene is home to countless Polish restaurants serving up handmade pierogi year-round, from Willoughby's Pierogi Palace (which also has a stand in the West Side Market of Ohio City) to Tremont's Prosperity Social Club, where you can knock back a terrific Bloody Mary with your boiled dumplings for hangover brunch, if that's your style. In Cleveland, it's ours. (Prosperity also does a bangin' homemade paprikash.) Indeed, the intersection of unpretentious neighborhood mainstay dive bars and Eastern European pub fare is alive and electric in the 216. Swing by Parkview Nite Club or the Rowley Inn (located across the street from "The Christmas Story" house, and open at 7:00 a.m. for late-shift workers) to grab a brew and a world-class pierogi basket at a fair price.