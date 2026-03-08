10 Kitchen Items You Should Be Cleaning Weekly

We all know how important it is to keep our kitchens clean. After all, hygiene is key in any space where food is being prepped. If you're a stickler for your countertop-wiping routine, and great at keeping on top of your dish-washing, you're off to a good start. But are you really covering every nook and cranny that needs attention?

On the surface, your kitchen might look sparkling clean, but if you take a closer look, there are likely a few areas that you're missing, such as handles or even certain item you regularly use. We'll admit, it's easily done. Our kitchens are home to countless appliances, food containers, and cleaning tools, and these items often get overlooked when giving the kitchen a quick once over. But, once you're aware of them, staying on top of these less obvious spots doesn't have to be complicated.

With a quick weekly reset, you'll prevent grime and bacteria from building up in your kitchen, meaning there'll be less need for time-consuming deep cleans further down the line. A few small habits can go a long way in helping you maintain a fresher, safer environment, so here are some of the items to add to your weekly cleaning checklist.