Make Lemon Juice And Vinegar Ice Cubes For A Fresher Garbage Disposal

Garbage disposals play a crucial role in managing waste, ensuring that operations in the kitchen run smoothly. However, despite its utility, this under-sink compartment is often plagued by unpleasant odors due to the accumulation and decomposition of food residue. Fortunately, there's a simple, efficient, and eco-friendly method to maintain a fresh-smelling garbage disposal — using lemon and vinegar ice cubes.

This method is not just effective but also easy to implement. You will need fresh lemons, vinegar, and an ice cube tray. Begin by cutting the lemons into small, manageable pieces that will easily fit into the compartments of your tray. There's no need to remove the seeds or peel, as these parts contribute essential oils and other components that aid in the cleaning and freshening process. Next, place the citrus pieces into the tray and pour vinegar into each compartment, covering the lemon pieces. Place the tray in the freezer until everything is frozen solid. Then, the cubes are ready for use. You can pop them out and store them in resealable bags in the freezer until needed.