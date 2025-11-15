How Often You Should Be Cleaning Your Microwave, Really
While some people are fastidious about cleaning every inch of their kitchen each week, others don't have the time or energy to deal with deep-cleaning tasks until they're absolutely necessary. If you fall into the latter category, you might not clean your microwave regularly. Though you know it will need to be cleaned eventually, you might put the task off until you can't ignore the mess any longer.
Although it is one of the worst kitchen items to clean, regularly cleaning your microwave can prevent icky odors and drips that could affect the quality or taste of your food. You can also lower the risk of bacteria buildup and mold growth. Plus, after a while, letting messy residue accumulate in and on your appliance can even affect its performance and lifespan. To make sure it operates as well (and as safely) as possible, you should clean your microwave once a week. If you make a big mess, clean it up right away, of course.
You should also adjust your cleaning schedule if you use your microwave daily. If you have a big household and everyone regularly uses the microwave to nuke foods and beverages, it's more likely to get messy very quickly. If that's the case, increase your cleaning frequency to twice per week. On the other hand, if you only use your microwave once per week, you can probably get away with a light monthly cleaning.
Tips for properly cleaning your microwave
Before you start cleaning, familiarize yourself with the dos and don'ts of cleaning a microwave. In addition to cleaning the inside of the appliance, removing and cleaning the glass turntable, and dusting and cleaning the outside, you should also read the appliance manual. This will give you helpful info like whether you need to unplug the appliance to clean certain parts of it, and when and how to clean the grease and charcoal filters installed in the microwave.
You should also know what chemicals should never be used to clean a microwave. Don't use bleach, ammonia, oven cleaners, or all-purpose kitchen cleaners. In most cases, mild dish detergent, warm water, and a non-abrasive cleaning tool like a soft sponge or microfiber cloth will do the trick just fine.
The best way to clean a dirty microwave with minimal effort is to use a spray bottle of water and white vinegar. Spray the solution liberally inside the microwave and wipe it away with a clean, dry cloth. You can also place a microwave-safe bowl of vinegar and water inside the appliance. Microwave it for a few minutes and then remove it and wipe the interior down.
Pay special attention to the ceiling of the microwave, as residue there can melt and drop into any food or drinks you microwave in the future. Don't forget to clean the turntable and the exterior of the appliance as well. The turntable can be hand washed in warm, soapy water. The exterior of the microwave can also be cleaned with mild dish soap and warm water.