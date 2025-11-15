How Often You Should Be Cleaning Your Microwave, Really

While some people are fastidious about cleaning every inch of their kitchen each week, others don't have the time or energy to deal with deep-cleaning tasks until they're absolutely necessary. If you fall into the latter category, you might not clean your microwave regularly. Though you know it will need to be cleaned eventually, you might put the task off until you can't ignore the mess any longer.

Although it is one of the worst kitchen items to clean, regularly cleaning your microwave can prevent icky odors and drips that could affect the quality or taste of your food. You can also lower the risk of bacteria buildup and mold growth. Plus, after a while, letting messy residue accumulate in and on your appliance can even affect its performance and lifespan. To make sure it operates as well (and as safely) as possible, you should clean your microwave once a week. If you make a big mess, clean it up right away, of course.

You should also adjust your cleaning schedule if you use your microwave daily. If you have a big household and everyone regularly uses the microwave to nuke foods and beverages, it's more likely to get messy very quickly. If that's the case, increase your cleaning frequency to twice per week. On the other hand, if you only use your microwave once per week, you can probably get away with a light monthly cleaning.