The Best Way To Clean A Dirty Microwave Without A Ton Of Work
Food splatters inside a microwave can be tricky to remove if you don't clean them immediately. subsequent uses of your appliance can cause those pesky flecks to turn into stubborn splodges that won't come off with a quick wipe. Fortunately, there's a way to clean a dirty microwave without a ton of work. All you need is a splash of vinegar and a little steam.
To get started, combine 500 milliliters of water with a couple of tablespoons of vinegar in a jug or bowl (white distilled vinegar is the best, but other varieties can work too). Place it inside your microwave and switch it on for five minutes so the water can boil and produce steam. At this point feel free to take a little peek through the window to check that plenty of steam has been generated inside. However, don't open the door! The steam needs to stay trapped inside to dislodge all those stubborn bits of food that are clinging to the interior walls of the microwave.
After about 3-4 minutes, carefully remove the vinegar and water solution. Be mindful that it will still be very hot. Finally, wipe down the cavity of your microwave with a clean cloth, working your way from the top to the bottom and making sure to include the door and seals. As the turntable is removable, you can simply take it out and wash it in soapy water.
Why is vinegar good for effortlessly cleaning a dirty microwave?
This technique is so useful because the steam hydrates and lifts off food splatters so they can be wiped off effortlessly while the vinegar removes odors. As vinegar is naturally acidic, it breaks down grime and grease, which completely eliminates the need for die-hard scrubbing and graces you with extra time to enjoy a morning coffee. As it's antimicrobial too, vinegar kills off bacteria and pathogens, resulting in a microwave that's both sparkling and hygienic.
Unlike store-bought cleaners, a basic bottle of vinegar is cheap, eco-friendly, and free from synthetic fragrances, which might be right up your alley if you're consciously moving away from using harsh chemicals. While vinegar does have a pungent smell, it quickly dissipates, leaving behind a clean and fresh appliance (better yet, there are several ways to use up any leftover vinegar to clean the remainder of your kitchen). Alternatively, clean your microwave using lemons — these acidic fruits cut through grease, leaving a pleasant citrusy scent behind.
If the vinegar doesn't completely eliminate those unwanted odors, consider using a touch of baking soda mixed in warm water to absorb any lingering smells. Simply switch your microwave on and allow the water to steam inside the cavity (this can take up to five minutes, depending on the wattage of your appliance). Then turn it off and leave it alone for 15 minutes before wiping down the interior.