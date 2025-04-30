The Best Way To Clean A Dirty Microwave Without A Ton Of Work

Food splatters inside a microwave can be tricky to remove if you don't clean them immediately. subsequent uses of your appliance can cause those pesky flecks to turn into stubborn splodges that won't come off with a quick wipe. Fortunately, there's a way to clean a dirty microwave without a ton of work. All you need is a splash of vinegar and a little steam.

To get started, combine 500 milliliters of water with a couple of tablespoons of vinegar in a jug or bowl (white distilled vinegar is the best, but other varieties can work too). Place it inside your microwave and switch it on for five minutes so the water can boil and produce steam. At this point feel free to take a little peek through the window to check that plenty of steam has been generated inside. However, don't open the door! The steam needs to stay trapped inside to dislodge all those stubborn bits of food that are clinging to the interior walls of the microwave.

After about 3-4 minutes, carefully remove the vinegar and water solution. Be mindful that it will still be very hot. Finally, wipe down the cavity of your microwave with a clean cloth, working your way from the top to the bottom and making sure to include the door and seals. As the turntable is removable, you can simply take it out and wash it in soapy water.