Whoops! You Skipped Cleaning These Essential Spots In Your Microwave

All you need to clean the grease filter is warm water, dish soap, and a brush. Start by unplugging the microwave, then locate the filter at the bottom of the appliance. It should easily pop out. Next, fill the sink with warm, soapy water and let the filter soak for at least 10 minutes. Once the dirt has released, give it a gentle scrub with the brush and rinse. Let it air dry or pat with a cloth and pop it back on. Experts recommend doing this at least once a month, depending on how often you use the microwave.

The charcoal filter is a little trickier because you can't actually clean it. Instead, you need to replace it every six months. The charcoal filter is also usually found on underneath the microwave, but it could also be located above the cooking cavity. You'll need to unscrew a vent panel above it, but all you need to do is lift it out after you've done this.

You can purchase charcoal filters in most homeware stores, so they should be easy to find. Once you get a replacement, simply slot it in at angle and screw it back into place. These are just some of the dos and don'ts of cleaning a microwave, but try not to skip them, even if you're feeling lazy!