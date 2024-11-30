The Right Way To Clean Your Keurig For Better Tasting Coffee

Keurig is one of the most recognizable brands in the world of coffee, rivaling companies like Nespresso when it comes to selling single-serve coffee makers. If you've got a trusted Keurig machine at home that helps you power through sleepy mornings, you're expecting the machine to have a long lifespan. But much of that lifespan depends on regular maintenance. Keurig recommends a consistent cleaning schedule for its coffee makers, which requires daily, weekly, and quarterly maintenance. Not only will this prolong the life of your coffee machine, it will also ensure the best flavor of your cup of joe.

Advertisement

Having a cleaning schedule for a coffee machine can seem like a lot of extra work, but the regular maintenance won't take more than a few minutes. The effort pays off in the long run, as buying a new machine arguably costs more time and money. Before you start cleaning your coffee maker, please unplug it from electricity and wait for it to cool down if you had just been brewing coffee. Safety first!