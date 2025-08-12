This Important Item In Your Kitchen Isn't Cleaned Nearly Enough

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You could be the most thorough, frequent cleaner of your kitchen and still be missing a crucial spot — it happens to the best of us. The tricky catch when it comes to keeping our kitchens neat and safe from bacteria is that many of us often forget to wash the things we actually use to help us clean. You might think, "I'm cleaning up after every meal, I'm washing things down completely once a week, surely there can't be a speck of dirt left!" But it's then that you must turn your attention to everything from your mops to your rags, as well as that one item that always gets forgotten: Your dish rack.

Neglecting the dish rack is one of those key kitchen cleaning mistakes that could turn toxic. You think it's fine and dandy because you're putting just-washed dishes into it to dry. They're clean, right? So, what could possibly make the rack dirty? If anything, doesn't the soapy water drip throughout the rack, sort of constantly washing it? But that water is actually not potent enough to stand up to bacteria. In fact, the standing water and remaining moisture inherent to a dish rack's job makes it a breeding ground for mold and bacteria. All of that then comes into contact with your dishes, which obviously then touches your food and — yuck. It's clear your dish rack needs attention; the good news is that it's an easy item to include in a regular cleaning routine.