To Keep Your Kitchen Garbage Less Smelly, Choose This Size Of Trash Can
Few things can ruin a meal quite like the stink of garbage wafting your way. Whether it's summer heat warming up your kitchen trash or waste left sitting too long, the smell of trash can linger and spread. If you've ever endured the smell while hosting guests, it seems even worse. It doesn't have to be like that. There is a way you can cut down on the offensive smell if you're finding it intrusive, and it has to do with the size of your garbage can. Although it may seem less convenient, a smaller trash can is the key to reducing unpleasant odors by encouraging more frequent emptying.
While the convenience of a larger can seems more helpful, it is a bit of a double-edged sword. A large garbage can means you change it less often. That garbage sits around longer, and that speeds up decay. Depending on what's in there, that can really affect the smell of your home. If you cleaned out your fridge recently and threw out old produce, or tossed some chicken bones from dinner a few nights back in the bin, you're going to notice it sooner rather than later.
With a small garbage can, you're forced to empty it more often. That means more legwork for you, and it's definitely inconvenient, but it's a matter of weighing which you find worse: Would you rather deal with odors to avoid extra trips, or take the trash out more often for a fresher-smelling kitchen?
Reducing garbage can odors
There are many tricks to reduce trash odors in the house and to keep your garbage can clean. Scented garbage bags are an option, but some think they just add another unpleasant layer to the smell. If you're noticing food smells more than anything, looking into compost programs can help ameliorate that problem. Not every city offers composting, so you might need to set up a system at home if you have the space.
If composting isn't an option, there are still other ideas to help reduce the smell. When it comes to recycling, make sure you're rinsing your containers out before putting them in the bin. Leftover tomato sauce or old cat food can create an unpleasant stench you are not going to enjoy after several days. Make sure everything's going in as dry as possible, as well. Wet garbage will always smell worse than dry garbage.
Having a lid on your can may help reduce smell, but it is very much just a Band-Aid for the problem. In fact, a dark, humid environment with reduced light can encourage even more smelly bacterial growth. Sometimes no lid, or a loose lid, is better. Using odor-trapping aids like Febreze garbage can air fresheners or odor-reducing bags can help as well. Combined with a smaller can and more frequent emptying, you should be able to eliminate any odor problem swiftly.