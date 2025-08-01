To Keep Your Kitchen Garbage Less Smelly, Choose This Size Of Trash Can

Few things can ruin a meal quite like the stink of garbage wafting your way. Whether it's summer heat warming up your kitchen trash or waste left sitting too long, the smell of trash can linger and spread. If you've ever endured the smell while hosting guests, it seems even worse. It doesn't have to be like that. There is a way you can cut down on the offensive smell if you're finding it intrusive, and it has to do with the size of your garbage can. Although it may seem less convenient, a smaller trash can is the key to reducing unpleasant odors by encouraging more frequent emptying.

While the convenience of a larger can seems more helpful, it is a bit of a double-edged sword. A large garbage can means you change it less often. That garbage sits around longer, and that speeds up decay. Depending on what's in there, that can really affect the smell of your home. If you cleaned out your fridge recently and threw out old produce, or tossed some chicken bones from dinner a few nights back in the bin, you're going to notice it sooner rather than later.

With a small garbage can, you're forced to empty it more often. That means more legwork for you, and it's definitely inconvenient, but it's a matter of weighing which you find worse: Would you rather deal with odors to avoid extra trips, or take the trash out more often for a fresher-smelling kitchen?