The Pantry Staple That Keeps Your Kitchen Trash Can Smelling Clean (You Already Use It In The Fridge)
It's easy to overlook (oversmell?) the scent of your trash can until it wafts up your nostrils when you go to change the trash bag. Even if you're emptying it regularly, kitchen bins have a way of holding on to odors, thanks to food residue, moisture, and whatever other mystery substances sneak their way past the bag. While scented liners or air fresheners may mask the issue for a little while, there's a simpler, more natural solution that's probably already in your kitchen: baking soda.
The same pantry staple that sits in the back of your fridge quietly absorbing smells can work just as well — if not better — at the bottom of your trash can. Baking soda is a powerhouse when it comes to neutralizing odors because it doesn't just cover them up (you can even use it to prevent humid kitchens). It reacts with acidic and basic odor molecules to cancel them out entirely. That makes it ideal for a space that gets hit with everything from empty milk jugs to meat scraps to takeout containers.
Instead of spraying chemicals or loading up on scented bags, you can use a pinch of this classic household ingredient to keep things smelling fresh without any extra effort. It's low maintenance, cost-effective, and totally safe to use around pets and kids, making it one of our favorite tips for keeping your kitchen garbage clean.
How to use baking soda to deodorize your trash can
To keep your trash can smelling clean, just sprinkle a generous layer of baking soda at the bottom of the bin before inserting your liner. This creates a buffer between the bag and the bin itself — absorbing moisture, neutralizing odors, and preventing any lingering smells from building up. If your can tends to get especially funky, you can also add a second dusting of baking soda inside the bag itself once it's in place.
For an extra fresh approach, some people like to combine the baking soda with a few drops of essential oil — lavender, lemon, or eucalyptus all work well. Just stir it together in a small bowl first before adding it to the bottom of the can. The baking soda still does the heavy lifting, but the essential oil adds a subtle scent that makes opening the lid a little more pleasant. It's a good idea to replace the baking soda every week or two, especially if your trash can sees heavy use. And every once in a while, give the whole bin a rinse and let it dry thoroughly before resetting the liner. It's a small step, but it makes a noticeable difference — keeping your kitchen smelling clean without any fancy gadgets or harsh chemicals.