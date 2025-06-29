The Pantry Staple That Keeps Your Kitchen Trash Can Smelling Clean (You Already Use It In The Fridge)

It's easy to overlook (oversmell?) the scent of your trash can until it wafts up your nostrils when you go to change the trash bag. Even if you're emptying it regularly, kitchen bins have a way of holding on to odors, thanks to food residue, moisture, and whatever other mystery substances sneak their way past the bag. While scented liners or air fresheners may mask the issue for a little while, there's a simpler, more natural solution that's probably already in your kitchen: baking soda.

The same pantry staple that sits in the back of your fridge quietly absorbing smells can work just as well — if not better — at the bottom of your trash can. Baking soda is a powerhouse when it comes to neutralizing odors because it doesn't just cover them up (you can even use it to prevent humid kitchens). It reacts with acidic and basic odor molecules to cancel them out entirely. That makes it ideal for a space that gets hit with everything from empty milk jugs to meat scraps to takeout containers.

Instead of spraying chemicals or loading up on scented bags, you can use a pinch of this classic household ingredient to keep things smelling fresh without any extra effort. It's low maintenance, cost-effective, and totally safe to use around pets and kids, making it one of our favorite tips for keeping your kitchen garbage clean.