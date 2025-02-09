The Pantry Ingredient That Will Help You Avoid High Kitchen Humidity

Baking soda may be the secret to fluffy baked goods, but it isn't just for leavening your breads and cakes. Thrifty home cooks trust baking soda as the ultimate cleaning agent – and when your kitchen gets clammy, there's no better place to turn. Not only is excessive humidity baseline uncomfortable, in the kitchen, it can also damage your cookbooks and houseplants, cause your wallpaper to peel, and incite mold and fungal growth in hard-to-reach places behind cupboards or (gasp) behind the oven.

30% to 50% humidity in an enclosed space is normal, according to the EPA. But, everyday culprits like boiling water, not using your range hood, not having a ceiling fan in the kitchen, living in a building with steam radiators, or taking a steamy shower in a bathroom adjacent to the kitchen can all contribute to excess humidity in your space. (Fellow apartment-dwelling foodies, rise up.) Enter: Baking soda (aka sodium bicarbonate), the fine white powder with legendary absorption capacity.

Maybe you have an open box of baking soda stashed in the back of your refrigerator right now as a deodorizer. (We've also used vanilla extract and bunched-up newspaper to beat fridge smells.) Just as baking soda naturally absorbs odors, it also wicks away moisture from the air and stores it. While expired baking soda shouldn't be used for cooking or baking, it's totally fine to use as a household cleaner, making this tip a zero-waste way to use up older boxes.

