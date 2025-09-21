The One Kitchen Spot You Never Clean Is Actually Crawling With Germs

No matter how diligent you are, chances are there are spots in your kitchen you forget to clean but that do need a good wash. We tend to focus on zones that feel obvious because of all the food directly passing through them, like the refrigerator, oven, stove, and sink, and it's easy to remember to wipe down counter tops because those surfaces are right in front of us with visible crumbs, spills, and residue. But the kitchen is like your home's Grand Central Station, the busiest room in the house where everyone in the family is coming, going, and touching everything. Add food, sometimes raw or unwashed, to that mix, and you've got germs on truly every surface you can think of. One of the most frequently touched spots? The light switch.

Light switches are a part of the kitchen most of us don't think to clean because they don't immediately look dirty and they're also just there, blending into the background. But everyone in your home is constantly touching them, possibly in the middle of prepping food or cleaning other areas. Because of its universally essential status, the light switch becomes a breeding ground: Once one person touches it, there are germs there to be picked up by the next person, and these germs then get spread to every other surface. Cleaning a light switch stops an entire cycle of spreading bacteria in its tracks. Luckily, it's a small zone that's quick and easy to clean.