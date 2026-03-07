10 Ways Jimmy Buffett Left His Mark On The Food World

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Right up until his passing in 2023, Jimmy Buffett was performing songs that told tales of tropical island relaxation to a massive, fiercely loyal audience. It's hard to pin down precisely why Buffett's music resonates so deeply with so many, but the "Americana meets island life" theme he frequently worked with has undeniable appeal.

It's a profitable theme, too. Buffett's brand, operating under Margaritaville Holdings LLC, is a multibillion-dollar empire. Under the brand's umbrella is an impressive array of Buffet-related ventures: There are Margaritaville casinos, retirement homes, beach resorts, a radio station, and even a home décor line. However, the real bread and butter of the brand has always been food and drink.

Buffett's conception of the American in paradise often focuses on the American appetite in paradise. From burgers and beers to gumbo, margaritas, and shrimp — Buffett's lyrics are a veritable buffet with a beach backdrop. Leaping into the food and beverage industry was both a logical and brilliant move by the star. The Margaritaville restaurant chain alone secured Buffett's reputation as a titan restaurateur, but it's just the tip of the iceberg. Margaritaville Holdings LLC also runs its own cruises, sells bar accessories (including frozen margarita makers), and fills grocery store shelves with its various food products. Jimmy may no longer be with us, but his stories of enjoying food and frozen cocktails with his toes in the sand live on in the vast Margaritaville culinary universe.