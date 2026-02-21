Jimmy Buffett's 'Perfect' Margarita Is Simple — It Only Needs A Few Ingredients
If you're wasting away in Margaritaville, you want to be drinking a good margarita. And the Margaritaville man himself has just the recipe. The legendary singer is best known for his hit song "Margaritaville" and the brand he built around it, including restaurant and resort chains, food products, and — of course — tequila. It's no surprise that he also knew exactly how to make a perfect margarita.
After Jimmy Buffett died at 76 in 2023, the Wall Street Journal commemorated him by sharing his recipe for the country's most popular cocktail, which Buffett's spokesperson said he preferred above all other tipples. What you might find most refreshing — aside from the taste of the cocktail itself — is how simple and straightforward this is. It's a snap for you to make and enjoy your own perfect, classic margarita à la Jimmy Buffett.
The recipe calls for a ¼ cup of aged tequila, 2 tablespoons of triple sec, 1 tablespoon of superfine sugar, 3 tablespoons of fresh lime juice, crushed ice, kosher salt, and a lime wedge. You simply rim the glass by moistening it with the lime wedge and placing it upside down on a plate with a layer of salt; fill a cocktail shaker with the ice, tequila, triple sec, sugar, and lime juice plus about 3 tablespoons of water; shake it up, pour it into a glass, and garnish with the lime. There's no need for mixes or making fancy syrups — but what does matter is that aged tequila and triple sec.
How aged tequila and triple sec perfect this margarita
Buffett doesn't just use any old tequila here. He specifies aged tequila. If you know your different types of tequila, you know this means reposado tequila, aged anywhere from 60 days to one year in oak barrels. Reposados tend to be more golden in color compared to clear blanco tequilas, and they're a little sweeter, too, featuring some of the unaged tequila's citrus notes with honey, vanilla, nuts, and baking spices. This balances beautifully with the bright acidity of the margarita's lime juice and gives the cocktail more depth and complexity. Blanco tequilas are more commonly used in cocktails as they're on the cheaper side, while reposado tequilas can go in cocktails but are high-quality enough to be sipped solo. Adding one to your margarita elevates the entire drink.
Then you have your triple sec. Of all the varying orange liqueurs, triple sec is the most frequently used in margaritas. In fact, many people don't consider a margarita truly a margarita without triple sec. There are some famous exceptions like the "Tommy's margarita," invented by bartender Julio Bermejo in the 1990s, which swaps orange liqueur out for agave syrup. But if you want the classic margarita balance and the signature Buffett approach, use triple sec. The difference between a liquor and a liqueur is the latter is sweetened with sugar. It therefore has that sweetness boost plus some body. It highlights the tequila's citrus notes, tempers the lime's tartness, and this entire cocktail sings — just like Buffett.