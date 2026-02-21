Jimmy Buffett's 'Perfect' Margarita Is Simple — It Only Needs A Few Ingredients

If you're wasting away in Margaritaville, you want to be drinking a good margarita. And the Margaritaville man himself has just the recipe. The legendary singer is best known for his hit song "Margaritaville" and the brand he built around it, including restaurant and resort chains, food products, and — of course — tequila. It's no surprise that he also knew exactly how to make a perfect margarita.

After Jimmy Buffett died at 76 in 2023, the Wall Street Journal commemorated him by sharing his recipe for the country's most popular cocktail, which Buffett's spokesperson said he preferred above all other tipples. What you might find most refreshing — aside from the taste of the cocktail itself — is how simple and straightforward this is. It's a snap for you to make and enjoy your own perfect, classic margarita à la Jimmy Buffett.

The recipe calls for a ¼ cup of aged tequila, 2 tablespoons of triple sec, 1 tablespoon of superfine sugar, 3 tablespoons of fresh lime juice, crushed ice, kosher salt, and a lime wedge. You simply rim the glass by moistening it with the lime wedge and placing it upside down on a plate with a layer of salt; fill a cocktail shaker with the ice, tequila, triple sec, sugar, and lime juice plus about 3 tablespoons of water; shake it up, pour it into a glass, and garnish with the lime. There's no need for mixes or making fancy syrups — but what does matter is that aged tequila and triple sec.