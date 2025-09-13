Should You Really Leave The Triple Sec Out Of Margaritas?

A classic margarita is one of the world's most popular cocktails. A three-ingredient recipe consisting simply of tequila, fresh lime juice, and orange liqueur, the classic margarita is equal parts boozy and refreshing. Whether you use the classic Cointreau, an elevated Grand Marnier, or the humble triple sec, orange liqueur is a key element for a perfect margarita — or is it?

Tasting Table asked Chris Furtado, area manager for Infinium Spirits, whether we should leave the triple sec out of the cocktail or keep it as is. "It's really a matter of taste," he says. "The classic recipe calls for triple sec, but modern variations leaving out the triple sec like the Tommy's Margarita are quite popular."

Perhaps the best-known margarita recipe that skips the triple sec, the now famous Tommy's Margarita, was created in 1990 by a bartender named Julio Bermejo at his family's restaurant Tommy's Mexican Restaurant in San Francisco. Using agave nectar instead of triple sec, he doubled up on the agave flavor while still adding some sweetness. This lighter version of the cocktail became popular among those looking for a less sweet cocktail that pairs better with food.

Folks looking to reduce their calorie intake also embraced the drink, a trend that took off in the 2000s with the "skinny margarita" which leaves out the added sweetener, but keeps the orange liqueur. Furtado's advice is that you "do what your taste buds say tastes good" when it comes to keeping or skipping the orange liqueur.