Here's Where Jimmy Buffett Ate That Cheeseburger In Paradise
If you've ever visited the white sand beaches of the Florida Keys or the clear blue waters of the Caribbean, you've probably heard the laid-back rhythms of singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett's brand of island escapism. Played nearly non-stop in these tropical vacation destinations, everywhere from bars and hotels to snorkeling and sunset sails on catamarans, Buffett is the soundtrack for a sun-soaked day in paradise.
With hits like "Margaritaville," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and "Come Monday," Buffett cemented his status with Parrotheads everywhere as the ultimate beach bum. But every great song comes with a juicy back story, and Buffett's "Cheeseburger in Paradise," is no exception. In a 2002 issue of "American Way," a long-lost American Airlines in-flight magazine, which has been transcribed on fan sites like "The Buffett Book," the Trop Rock originator disclosed the location of that inspirational cheeseburger.
Reflecting back to 1974, Buffett reminisced about his very first 33-foot sailboat and how a batch of bad weather led to his discovery of "Heaven on earth with an onion slice." After making a pitstop in Ponce, Puerto Rico, he and his crew endured a rough voyage to Roatán, Honduras. "We were dying for a cheeseburger after being at sea for 10 days, eating fish. And there, like an oasis, was this brand-new restaurant at the Village Cay Marina." According to Buffett, they had three cheeseburgers each, washing them down with piña coladas, "because we were so glad to be on land."
Twists in cheeseburger paradise
Unsurprisingly, as with other legendary back-stories, there are a few inconsistencies — especially when the artist in question frequently visits his margarita-loving Margaritaville bars and restaurants. So, while Buffett's personal recollection of that hard-earned burger in Roatán lives on, other tales exist.
In his "Parrot Head Handbook," the Dew Drop Inn, in Alabama, served as Buffett's inspiration for the cheeseburger ballad. Cabbage Key Inn & Restaurant is another rumored spot, sitting on a small island off the coast of Southwest Florida. Famous for its "Dollar Bill Bar," this place has patrons (including Buffet) signing a dollar bill and tacking it to the walls or ceiling. But definitive claims of a tie-in with the hit song are merely local legend.
Looking for a "Cheeseburger in Paradise" on the menu? You might try the local bar Le Select, in Saint Barths. According to the "American Way" interview, in exchange for letting them use his trademark, Buffett could eat and drink there for free for the rest of his life. Not a bad deal. But then there was also Buffett's own Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurant chain. Whatever happened to that?
As a final point to ponder, in Buffett's Roatán memory from "probably 1974," he says he "wrote the song right there." But why didn't it debut until 1978's "Son of a Son of a Sailor" album? Did Buffet just sit on the song for four years? Regardless, though the "Mayor of Margaritaville" passed away at the age of 76 in 2023, his songs live on to inspire a new generation of fans, both of great music and the best burgers.