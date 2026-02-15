Here's Where Jimmy Buffett Ate That Cheeseburger In Paradise

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever visited the white sand beaches of the Florida Keys or the clear blue waters of the Caribbean, you've probably heard the laid-back rhythms of singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett's brand of island escapism. Played nearly non-stop in these tropical vacation destinations, everywhere from bars and hotels to snorkeling and sunset sails on catamarans, Buffett is the soundtrack for a sun-soaked day in paradise.

With hits like "Margaritaville," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and "Come Monday," Buffett cemented his status with Parrotheads everywhere as the ultimate beach bum. But every great song comes with a juicy back story, and Buffett's "Cheeseburger in Paradise," is no exception. In a 2002 issue of "American Way," a long-lost American Airlines in-flight magazine, which has been transcribed on fan sites like "The Buffett Book," the Trop Rock originator disclosed the location of that inspirational cheeseburger.

Reflecting back to 1974, Buffett reminisced about his very first 33-foot sailboat and how a batch of bad weather led to his discovery of "Heaven on earth with an onion slice." After making a pitstop in Ponce, Puerto Rico, he and his crew endured a rough voyage to Roatán, Honduras. "We were dying for a cheeseburger after being at sea for 10 days, eating fish. And there, like an oasis, was this brand-new restaurant at the Village Cay Marina." According to Buffett, they had three cheeseburgers each, washing them down with piña coladas, "because we were so glad to be on land."