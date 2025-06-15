The Forgotten Chain Restaurant Jimmy Buffet Owned That Was Inspired By Another Of His Hit Songs

When Jimmy Buffett died at the age of 76 in 2023, he left behind beloved music and a devoted fan base. He also left a tangible way to connect with the spirit of his music and overall ethos in the form of his mini-vacation-esque restaurant chain Margaritaville. There are currently 27 Margaritaville locations in places as far-flung as Boston, Cleveland, Key West, Cozumel, Tulsa, and Jamaica, so wherever you are, you can kick back with a margarita and beach vibes. But what some people may not know is that Margaritaville wasn't Buffett's only eatery named for one of his hit songs. One of the failed restaurant chains we actually miss is Cheeseburger in Paradise. What was this chain all about?

"Cheeseburger in Paradise" debuted on Buffett's 1978 album "Son of a Sailor." Twenty-four years later, in 2002, he turned that state of mind into a restaurant chain of the same name. The singer technically licensed the name, island vibe, and concept to Outback Steakhouse to run the business. In addition to good, old-fashioned burgers, there were — of course — tropical cocktails, and frequently there were musical performances, too. The chain peaked in 2006 with 38 locations in 17 states, but the last one — in Secaucus, New Jersey — closed in 2020. Buffett had since sold his stake, the parent company had sold to another, and the Covid-19 pandemic was a final blow for the business.