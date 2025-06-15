The Forgotten Chain Restaurant Jimmy Buffet Owned That Was Inspired By Another Of His Hit Songs
When Jimmy Buffett died at the age of 76 in 2023, he left behind beloved music and a devoted fan base. He also left a tangible way to connect with the spirit of his music and overall ethos in the form of his mini-vacation-esque restaurant chain Margaritaville. There are currently 27 Margaritaville locations in places as far-flung as Boston, Cleveland, Key West, Cozumel, Tulsa, and Jamaica, so wherever you are, you can kick back with a margarita and beach vibes. But what some people may not know is that Margaritaville wasn't Buffett's only eatery named for one of his hit songs. One of the failed restaurant chains we actually miss is Cheeseburger in Paradise. What was this chain all about?
"Cheeseburger in Paradise" debuted on Buffett's 1978 album "Son of a Sailor." Twenty-four years later, in 2002, he turned that state of mind into a restaurant chain of the same name. The singer technically licensed the name, island vibe, and concept to Outback Steakhouse to run the business. In addition to good, old-fashioned burgers, there were — of course — tropical cocktails, and frequently there were musical performances, too. The chain peaked in 2006 with 38 locations in 17 states, but the last one — in Secaucus, New Jersey — closed in 2020. Buffett had since sold his stake, the parent company had sold to another, and the Covid-19 pandemic was a final blow for the business.
What was Cheeseburger in Paradise like?
A company called Luby's had come to own Cheeseburger in Paradise, and gradually folded every location. That fact is a real bummer for die-hard Parrotheads and burger enthusiasts who loved the restaurant, as well as those who will never get to experience it. During its run, the restaurant offered guests classic, vacation-tinged comfort food like nachos, chicken wings, onion rings, salads with bright fruits, and — naturally — an entire menu of burger options including pulled pork, fried egg, bacon, guacamole, and mushroom-and-Swiss-cheese riffs. There were also chicken wraps and seafood dishes, chocolate lava cake, key lime pie, milkshakes, a Jamaican root beer float, and concoctions of pineapple, coconut, and pomegranate juices.
The menu at Margaritaville isn't wildly different from that of Cheeseburger in Paradise, with the latter being a bit more casual. The former, then, is one way to still capture some of that Cheeseburger in Paradise magic, though you have a few more upscale options like seafood pasta and crab cakes. The best part is that you can order a "Cheeseburger in Paradise" — that's right, the song at least gets to live on as a menu item — at Margaritaville. Or, get the authentic experience and have a burger at the spot believed to have inspired Buffett's song: The Cabbage Key in Florida. He liked his with "lettuce and tomato/Heinz 57 and french-fried potatoes/Big kosher pickle and a cold draft beer."