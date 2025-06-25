Why You Shouldn't Add Too Much Ice When Making Frozen Cocktails

Temperatures are soaring, and so, too, are your desires for a well-made, icy cold beverage. Before you start piling ice into a blender to craft your favorite boozy recipe, you may want to show some restraint. More isn't always more, particularly when it comes to the ratio of ingredients you're hoping to mix, pour, and serve at your next house party. When it comes to making frozen cocktails, a heavy hand in the ice department gives each gulp the potential to become a watered-down disappointment instead of a perfectly blended drink; the ingredients you carefully measured out can become diluted as the blender turns, ice melts, and the party carries on.

Whether you're planning to pour frozen strawberry daiquiris for your friends or impress houseguests with a creamy frozen watermelon cocktail, you want to nail the recipe so that the first serve isn't an offending offer but is instead a well-received welcome. Some recipes may call for a smoother, creamy texture that can be slurped slowly, but your frozen creations shouldn't be something that gives a batch of homemade sweet tea serious sipping competition. The goal is to make a drink that looks like a boozy slushy: Thick and not too runny.