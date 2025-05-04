12 Garnishes You Should Be Adding To Frozen Cocktails

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Warm weather is the perfect excuse to start thinking about delicious frozen drinks. With summer just around the corner, the ideas of outdoor barbecues, picnics, and some dreamy sunset cocktails are starting to become a reality. Whether it's a big batch of frozen margs or some fruit-based concoction, frozen cocktails are the perfect way to bring festive energy to any gathering. There are numerous reasons why we love a good frozen cocktail. The most important thing is that they help you cool down when the heat goes up and are incredibly fun to sip on as they make you feel like you're having an adult slushie. What makes them even more special is the appearance as they usually look like something that came from your beach vacation fantasy. Luckily, the appearance is easy to nail down at home just by choosing the right garnishes.

Garnishes elevate every drink. They immediately make cocktails look better, but besides the aesthetics, they usually also enhance the flavor and make the whole cocktail-drinking experience more pleasurable. As a culinary professional who hosts pop-up dinners, I love mixing and matching the right garnishes with the frozen cocktails I serve. There are many options out there so you can either let your creativity run wild or keep things classic and simple but with just as much impact. However, not every garnish can work with frozen cocktails, so to make things easier for you this season, we've collected the list of the garnishes you should be adding to frozen cocktails.