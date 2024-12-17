14 Viral TikTok Cocktails You Should Actually Try
We know that TikTok is always worth a scroll when you're in need of some cooking or baking inspiration, but this app is also home to countless eye-catching cocktail recipes. From brightly colored, fizzy concoctions to questionably bold flavor combinations that somehow end up surprising us with their deliciousness, there are so many options to explore. But with creators sharing a huge array of beautifully crafted drinks, which of these are actually worth the hype?
After jumping into the rabbit hole that is mixology TikTok, we're bringing you some of the most viral cocktails that aren't just pretty to look at, but actually rather delicious, too. These drinks offer a mix of classic inspirations, creative twists, and innovative new pairings. There's something here for every occasion, whether you're planning a festive holiday get-together, a boozy brunch, or just a night of experimenting with flavors at home.
If you love a classic espresso martini, why not elevate your next sip by combining it with an affogato? Or, if tropical vibes are what you're after, whip yourself up a vibrant Hawaiian mimosa. Whether zesty, spicy, or sweet is more your style, these TikTok recipes are guaranteed to take your cocktail game to the next level.
Grinch mimosa
The Grinch mimosa is the ultimate holiday cocktail. It's festive, fun, and vibrant, taking a classic brunch favorite and giving it a mischievous twist. This drink's bright green color and sweet, fruity flavor are sure to make it a hit with guests during the holiday season.
To craft this cheerful cocktail, start by grabbing a champagne flute. To maximize the festive vibes, many TikTok recipes involve adding red and green sprinkles to the rim of the glass, which can be done by dipping the top of the glass into water or simple syrup, and then into a plate of sprinkles. Once your glasses are prepped, you'll pour in champagne and orange juice, for that classic mimosa base. Then, add a splash of blue curacao, and watch as the cocktail's color transforms to that signature Grinchy green. Some TikTokers also opt to garnish their cocktail with a candy cane, a sliced strawberry, or even a tuft a green cotton candy. Or, stir some green edible glitter through the drink to give it a mesmerizing sparkle.
Espresso martini affogato
Why choose between a cocktail and dessert when you can have both? The espresso martini affogato is TikTok's innovative mashup of two classics. There's the sophistication of an espresso martini and the indulgence of an Italian affogato, blended into a rich, frothy drink that's perfect for an after-dinner treat.
Italian-American chef Giada De Laurentiis most certainly played a role in this cocktail's rise to TikTok fame, after she shared a short video of herself whipping up the drink. First, she prepares a classic espresso martini, by combining vodka and brewed coffee in an ice-filled cocktail shaker. After shaking well to achieve that signature foamy texture, she strains the mixture into a coupe glass. And here's where the twist comes in. Inside the glass is a generous scoop of vanilla gelato. This will start to melt down as you sip on the satisfying coffee cocktail, making things extra creamy and enhancing the coffee's bitter notes with a touch of sweetness. You can also switch the gelato for ice cream if preferred.
If you're recreating this delicious cocktail-dessert hybrid at home, there are a few different garnish options you can try. For an indulgent finish, dust the top with cocoa powder, add a drizzle of chocolate syrup, or grate over some dark chocolate. You could also top the drink with some roasted espresso beans for extra crunch, or a swirl of whipped cream for even more velvety richness.
Frozen Aperol spritz
A go-to for sunny afternoons, the citrusy Aperol spritz is a favorite for many, and TikTok has given this classic Italian cocktail a frosty twist. The frozen Aperol spritz is everything you love about the original, but blended into a refreshing, slushy delight. It's bright, zesty, and slightly bitter, and it'll keep you feeling cool, too.
Making this trendy cocktail is super simple, with some nifty advanced prep. Start by combining Aperol, prosecco, and soda water. Pour the mixture into an ice cube tray and pop it in the freezer overnight. Then, when you're ready to serve up the cocktail, just blitz up the frozen cubes in a blender until you have that smooth, frosty texture and gorgeous orange hue. Pour the drink into your glass of choice and garnish with a fresh orange slice or a twist of orange peel for an elegant finish.
Another option is to add the cocktail ingredients to a blender along with a handful of ice cubes, which means you can blitz everything up and enjoy the drink right away. This frozen Aperol spritz can absolutely be customized to your taste, too, perhaps by adding some orange juice to sweeten things up, or a splash of apple cider for a fruity twist.
Pineapple jalapeño margarita
If you're looking for a cocktail that balances sweetness, tanginess, and a hint of heat, the pineapple jalapeño margarita is definitely one to try. This blend takes the classic margarita and injects it with some tropical flavor, whilst spicing things up with fresh jalapeño peppers.
The first step in making this zesty drink is adding some jalapeño slices to a mixing glass. Then, use a muddler to gently squash the peppers down and help them release their spicy goodness. Next, pour in the margarita ingredients — tequila, orange liqueur, and freshly squeezed lime juice, as well as a good glug of pineapple juice, and stir well. Grab your serving glass of choice and add a rim if desired. Something with a bit of a kick, like tajín seasoning or chili powder, works wonderfully here, but you could always go for the classic salt rim, too. Fill the glass with ice cubes, strain in the cocktail mixture, and enjoy. You should find that the pineapple's natural sweetness tames the jalapeño's heat, while the lime juice adds a refreshing zing.
For a TikTok-style presentation, you can finish with a garnish, too. Some add a whole jalapeño pepper to the glass, but a few small slices floated on the top will also look fantastic. Or, top the cocktail off with a lime round, pineapple wedge, or even some leafy pineapple fronds to really lean into the tropical vibes.
Dirty Santa
The Dirty Santa has taken TikTok by storm this holiday season, with its striking deep red color making it perhaps one of the most eye-catching drinks in our lineup. This inviting concoction features warm, comforting flavors, and the boozy kick of vodka, decorated with a fun, snowy white rim.
To craft this festive delight, first add vodka, lime juice, and grenadine to an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Next, prep your serving glasses. Most recipes use coconut flakes or desiccated coconut, stuck to the glass with vanilla frosting or coconut cream to create an elegant white rim that's reminiscent of the fluffy sleeves of Santa's signature red and white outfit. Add some ice to the glass, too, then pour in the cocktail mixture, before topping this up with ginger ale or soda to add some fizz.
TikTok also provides plenty of inspiration the garnish front. The go-to is a simple sprig of rosemary, but orange wedges, maraschino cherries, or candied cranberries would all make wonderful options, too. Some creators are even serving the Dirty Santa in wine glasses with festive red bows tied around the stems.
Corona sunrise
If a laidback cocktail is more your vibe, give the colorful Corona sunrise a try. Made famous on TikTok for its simplicity and vibrant look, this drink is the perfect way to inject some fun into an otherwise basic bottle of beer. It's light and refreshing, yet boozy enough to get the party started.
To make this viral mix-up, start with an ice-cold bottle of Corona beer. Take a sip (or pour out a small amount) to make room for the additional ingredients. You'll want to get the level down to about the top of the label. Add a shot of tequila directly into the bottle, followed by some orange juice for sweetness, and a splash of grenadine for its bold red color. The grenadine will naturally sink to the bottom, creating a striking ombre effect, hence the "sunrise" name!
For the final touch, stuff a juicy lime wedge into the mouth of the bottle. If preferred, you can of course decant the Corona sunrise into a glass instead. This would make room for more elaborate garnishes, such as citrus twists, cocktail umbrellas, or edible flowers, for a fancier feel.
Poison apple
An enchanting, shimmering drink that's perfect for enjoying during the spooky season, the poison apple is a sweet and spicy cocktail that can bring a touch of drama to any Halloween spread. This drink has a striking appearance, and it's easy to put your own spin on it, with TikTokers switching up the ingredients to their own taste.
The drink starts with an ice-filled shaker, to which you'll add the ingredients. These tend to include a berry-based juice, such as cranberry or mixed berry, as well as apple cider. When it comes to the alcohol, there's room for customization here, with some recipes opting for a warming spiced rum, others a fiery cinnamon whiskey, or even a smooth tequila. You can also add a splash of grenadine to give the poison apple a richer ruby-red color. Arguably the most important add-in, which makes this cocktail feel extra special, is gold edible glitter. A small sprinkling should be enough to transform your drink into a golden, shimmering delight.
Shake everything together well and strain into a glass. You can rim the glass with sugar, salt, or colored sanding sugar if desired. Then, garnish as you please, perhaps with some apple slices on the side of the glass or a skewer.
Jam jar cocktail
When it comes to charm, the jam jar cocktail is pretty unbeatable. This viral TikTok drink has a pleasing aesthetic and easily adaptable flavor. Being served straight from a repurposed jam jar, it ensures those delicious scraps in the bottom don't go to waste. Instead, they'll infuse your cocktail with a subtle fruity sweetness.
First, dig out that nearly empty jam jar from your fridge, ideally one that still has a teaspoon or two of jam left inside. The type of jam you use is entirely up to you. Strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, or even marmalade all work beautifully, depending on your flavor preference. Then, add a shot of your spirit of choice. Vodka, gin, or tequila are popular picks. A splash of lemon or lime juice can add some tang, whilst simple syrup is great for amping up the sweetness. Combine the ingredients with a handful of ice, place the lid back on, and shake the jar well.
Once mixed, remove the lid and top with soda water for a fizzy finish. Garnish your jam jar cocktail with a sprig of fresh herbs, like mint or thyme, or add a slice of citrus for extra brightness. Serving the drink straight from the jar with a straw gives it that gorgeous rustic feel.
Hawaiian mimosa
Another fruity and flavor-packed tropical creation, the Hawaiian mimosa is a sunny, crowd-pleasing creation that's been popping up left, right, and center on our TikTok feeds. With its vibrant colors and refreshing feel, this one makes the perfect summertime sip.
Like a classic mimosa, this drink combines fruit juice and champagne, but this version uses pineapple juice, which makes an excellent base for the cocktail with its sweet-tart taste. Coconut rum is also added, to give the cocktail an extra kick and even more tropical flavor. For sweetness and a pop of color, a splash of grenadine goes in, too. These ingredients can simply be combined in an ice-filled glass, with the fizz being the final addition that gives the drink its bubbly lightness.
Garnish this beauty with a slice of pineapple or a maraschino cherry for a classic tropical touch, or go all out with a cocktail umbrella, swizzle stick, and pineapple frond. You can also rim the glass with coconut flakes or sprinkles to incorporate some texture and extra flavor.
Ranch water
Simple, refreshing, and delightfully understated, ranch water has become a TikTok favorite for good reason. This Texan classic is the ultimate low-maintenance cocktail that delivers plenty of flavor with minimal effort. It's another cocktail that's sure to satisfy on a hot summer day, being wonderfully light and crisp.
To whip this up, all you need are three basic ingredients: tequila, fresh lime juice, and sparkling or mineral water. Start by filling a tall glass with ice. Add a shot of your favorite tequila (a silver or blanco tequila works best for its clean taste) and a splash of lime juice. Stir gently to combine, then top with sparkling water or a Mexican mineral water like Topo Chico to keep things authentic.
Ranch water certainly gets points for its simplicity, but it's also super versatile. You can adjust the tequila and lime juice to suit your taste, and it's easy to jazz it up with a splash of fruit juice, fresh mint, or even a spicy rim of tajín. Garnish your cocktail with a lime wedge or a slice of jalapeño for a hint of heat.
Negroni sbagliato
The Negroni sbagliato, made even more famous by a viral TikTok interview with "House of the Dragon" star Emma D'Arcy, brings an unexpected twist to the classic Negroni. Translating to "mistaken" or "wrong" Negroni in Italian, this cocktail switches out the usual gin with sparkling prosecco, creating a slightly less boozy, and altogether more effervescent version of the original.
Start by filling a glass with ice, and add equal parts Campari (a bitter and citrusy, deep red Italian liqueur), sweet vermouth (a fruity fortified wine), and prosecco. Stir gently to combine the ingredients while keeping the bubbles intact, and you'll have a stunning cocktail with a subtle fizz that strikes the perfect balance between being warming and refreshing. The Negroni sbagliato can be garnished with a slice of fresh or dried orange, or an orange twist to highlight the drink's citrus notes.
The slightly bitter, slightly sweet profile of this drink means it pairs beautifully with a range of foods. It's great for serving alongside appetizers like olives, cured meats, and cheeses, as well as grilled veggies, spicy curries, and chocolate-based desserts.
Cotton candy margaritas
Now for a cocktail that doubles as an edible spectacle — the cotton candy margarita. This TikTok sensation merges the tangy goodness of a traditional margarita with the sweetness of cotton candy, for a creation that's delicious, fun to make, and sure to impress your friends.
The first step is prepping the classic margarita base. You can do this in a shaker or by blitzing everything with ice in a blender if you're after a frozen texture. Combine the tequila, lime juice, and orange liqueur, and mix well. Though a typical margarita tends to consist of just these three ingredients, we generally see the cotton candy version topped up with something fizzy like cream soda, and of course with the addition of fluffy cotton candy. For the frozen version, add the fizz and cotton candy to the blender along with everything else before blitzing. If you're opting for the shaker method, you can pour the margarita mixture over the cotton candy in the glass and watch it dissolve, before topping up with the soda.
The addition of cotton candy not only makes this drink taste incredible, but it also gives it a rather dazzling bright pink hue. Top the glass off with an extra puff of the sweet stuff, and a wedge of lime if desired. Adding a crisp salt or sugar rim to the glass is always a great idea, too.
Blackberry spritz
If you love cocktails made with fresh, flavorful fruits, the blackberry spritz is an elegant choice. It has all of the bubbly charm of a classic spritz, with the rich sweetness of blackberries. This cocktail can fit in just as well alongside a brunch plate as it does at an evening celebration.
To recreate this viral TikTok drink in your own kitchen, start by muddling a handful of fresh blackberries in the bottom of a large wine glass. You could also add a little lemon juice and honey at this point if desired. Then, pour in a shot of your favorite spirit, such as gin or vodka. A flavored liqueur such as a spicy ginger or aromatic elderflower would fit in wonderfully, as well. Fill the glass up to about halfway with prosecco, add some ice, then top everything off with sparkling water (a citrus-flavored variety would work great). For the finishing touch, garnish the drink with a sprig of fresh mint, or add some extra fresh blackberries for even more fruitiness.
Pink gin sour
The pink gin sour is a viral TikTok cocktail that combines sophistication and playfulness, boasting a stunning soft pink color and creamy texture. It's the ultimate treat to shake up for a Valentine's (or Galentine's!) celebration, with plenty of beautiful garnish options to try.
This drink is made in a cocktail shaker, since we're after a smooth and frothy finish. Add ice, pink gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and egg whites, and shake everything up vigorously until well combined. The egg whites might sound like an odd addition, but they help to create a super velvety, foamy texture. But if making a plant-based version, you could always substitute these for aquafaba. The use of pink gin, which is typically infused with berries or rhubarb, makes everything extra fruity, too. Once you've strained the drink into a glass, it's time to get creative with garnishes. A sprinkling of rose petals, slice of fresh strawberry, or a dried orange round would all make this cocktail look incredible.