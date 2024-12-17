14 Viral TikTok Cocktails You Should Actually Try

We know that TikTok is always worth a scroll when you're in need of some cooking or baking inspiration, but this app is also home to countless eye-catching cocktail recipes. From brightly colored, fizzy concoctions to questionably bold flavor combinations that somehow end up surprising us with their deliciousness, there are so many options to explore. But with creators sharing a huge array of beautifully crafted drinks, which of these are actually worth the hype?

Advertisement

After jumping into the rabbit hole that is mixology TikTok, we're bringing you some of the most viral cocktails that aren't just pretty to look at, but actually rather delicious, too. These drinks offer a mix of classic inspirations, creative twists, and innovative new pairings. There's something here for every occasion, whether you're planning a festive holiday get-together, a boozy brunch, or just a night of experimenting with flavors at home.

If you love a classic espresso martini, why not elevate your next sip by combining it with an affogato? Or, if tropical vibes are what you're after, whip yourself up a vibrant Hawaiian mimosa. Whether zesty, spicy, or sweet is more your style, these TikTok recipes are guaranteed to take your cocktail game to the next level.

Advertisement