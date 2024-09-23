How To Make A Frozen Aperol Spritz For A New Take On The Classic Cocktail
There's nothing quite as refreshing as ending a hot summer day watching the sun disappear beyond the horizon as the sky matches your bright and sunny Aperol spritz. The tart and fizzy Prosecco, paired with the bittersweet Aperol, and a splash of soda water meld together to create a drink that's incredibly simple and infused with a depth of flavor that will make one sip (let alone one glass) impossible. The Italian aperitif has been around for over a century, but today, we want to put a bit of a new spin on it: Meet the Fraperol spritz, a frozen version of the Aperol spritz that made it to number five on our frozen favorites list.
The recipe is just as simple as making a traditional Aperol spritz. All you need to do is use the 3-2-1 ratio, meaning three parts Prosecco, two parts Aperol, and one part soda water. Next, pour your mixture into an ice tray and freeze overnight. Once the mixture has firmed up, place the cubes in a blender and crush 'em up. Then pour into your glassware of choice, top it off with more Prosecco, and add an orange peel for garnish. Hot Tip: We like to twist the peel to get those citrusy juices flowing and rub it around the rim for an added orange essence.
Other ways to make a Fraperol spritz and food pairings
The great thing about frozen cocktails is that there's a lot of room for experimentation. If you like your drinks on the thick and creamy side, consider adding a cup or more of frozen mango and the same amount of ice, along with your spritz ingredients to a blender. Blend them and serve right away. Another same-day hack is to add equal parts Aperol, Prosecco, and orange juice, with two cups of ice into a blender, mix it all together, and serve up your frozen drink with an orange garnish and straw.
Regardless of whether it's frozen or not, an Aperol spritz is considered an aperitif, an alcoholic drink that serves the purpose of awakening your appetite before a meal. We're big fans of this lemon-artichoke crostini recipe which provides a deliciously creamy balance to the herbal bitter notes of your Aperol spritz. Speaking of creamy balance, you can't go wrong with a thoughtful cheese board for guests to nosh on while sipping their drink. If you're not feeling a creamy counterbalance, another flavor profile that would work wonderfully with an Aperol spritz is the salty, rich bite of prosciutto. Basically, any one of the recipes for our creative ways to serve prosciutto list will surely make it to your crowd-pleasers list.