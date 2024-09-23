How To Make A Frozen Aperol Spritz For A New Take On The Classic Cocktail

There's nothing quite as refreshing as ending a hot summer day watching the sun disappear beyond the horizon as the sky matches your bright and sunny Aperol spritz. The tart and fizzy Prosecco, paired with the bittersweet Aperol, and a splash of soda water meld together to create a drink that's incredibly simple and infused with a depth of flavor that will make one sip (let alone one glass) impossible. The Italian aperitif has been around for over a century, but today, we want to put a bit of a new spin on it: Meet the Fraperol spritz, a frozen version of the Aperol spritz that made it to number five on our frozen favorites list.

The recipe is just as simple as making a traditional Aperol spritz. All you need to do is use the 3-2-1 ratio, meaning three parts Prosecco, two parts Aperol, and one part soda water. Next, pour your mixture into an ice tray and freeze overnight. Once the mixture has firmed up, place the cubes in a blender and crush 'em up. Then pour into your glassware of choice, top it off with more Prosecco, and add an orange peel for garnish. Hot Tip: We like to twist the peel to get those citrusy juices flowing and rub it around the rim for an added orange essence.