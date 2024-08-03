Why Stronger Drinks Make The Absolute Best Pre-Batched Cocktails

Batched cocktails are a delicious and low-stress exercise in planning ahead and consistent drink-making. Once your guests arrive, your only job should be to mingle and have fun, not stress about minutia according to Ina Garten's number one hosting rule. A pitcher, punch bowl, or really any drink dispenser works here. If your party guests aren't stoked about tapping pre-batched Negroni from a neon plastic Gatorade cooler, then you should be shopping for new friends, not new drinkware. Keep in mind that some cocktails work better than others for pre-batching ahead of time — and the stiffer, the better.

Higher ABV in the base spirit increases the shelf life of the entire drink. You can pre-make spirit-forward cocktails in an emptied liquor bottle or large lidded Mason jar stashed in the freezer for weeks or months. When guests arrive, last-minute or otherwise, you'll have pre-measured drinks ready to pour, and thanks to their high ABV, the freezer will keep 'em chilled, not frozen solid.

Candidates for long-term pre-batching include cocktails like the boulevardier, martini, Negroni, sazerac, Vieux Carré, old fashioned, and Manhattan. Stashed in the fridge or freezer, these mixtures of shelf-stable ingredients will last indefinitely. As a rule for the road, if it's a stiff drink you'd usually stir to assemble, it'll hold up well in the freezer. There are a few adaptations to keep in mind for successful translation from single-serve to large-format batch.