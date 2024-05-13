The Mint Julep Is Not The Only Horse Race Cocktail You Should Know

Spring is the season when lovers of horse racing gather to watch their favorite thoroughbreds fly around the track while sipping icy, bourbon-laced cocktails. If that brings to mind a silver julep cup brimming with muddled mint, crushed ice, and bourbon, you've only got a part of horse racing's Triple Crown in mind. The Kentucky Derby, with its traditions of fancy hats, Mint Juleps, and elaborate menus might steal the media spotlight, but the two other important races of the crown — the Preakness and the Belmont Stakes — each have their own traditions, including a cocktail to celebrate their events.

The Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky, is the junior partner of the trio, founded in 1875, but it's the first of the three races held each year. The Derby selected the Mint Julep as its official cocktail back in 1938, although the refreshing drink had been enjoyed for decades at the track. The two other official racing drinks are relative newcomers. The recipe for Maryland's Preakness signature tipple, a Black-Eyed Susan, was developed in 1973, 100 years after the founding of the race. It's a sweet and boozy combination of bourbon, vodka, pineapple, and orange juice. The final contest each year and the oldest of these races is the Belmont Stakes, first run in 1867. The race is currently represented at the bar by the Belmont Jewel cocktail, featuring bourbon, lemonade, and a dash of pomegranate juice.