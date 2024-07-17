Why Nugget Ice Is The Absolute Worst Choice For Cocktails

Ice is a crucial part of any cocktail, whether that cocktail is served over it in a glass, aka "on the rocks," or is mixed with it and served without, aka "up." Ice not only provides necessary chilling for drinks, but also dilution. Dilution may sound like a bad thing, but it doesn't necessarily have to mean a watery drink — it's simply a bit of balance for the strong booze of many recipes. Ideally, especially when dealing with drinks served over ice, you want just enough dilution to mellow the alcohol while the melting ice's cold water opens up any fruity, savory, spicy, and botanical flavors present. And the way to get the right level of dilution at the right pace comes down to the size and shape of your ice. From cubes to spheres to pebbles, different drinks call for different forms, but one form of ice is almost never good for desirable dilution: nugget ice.

Nugget ice, also called chewy or chewable ice, is like pebble ice but softer. Fast food chains like Sonic have made nugget ice popular in fruity sodas, often with enough cloying sweetness they could use some water content. Water is sprayed onto a plate, scraped as it's freezing, and pressed into molds — the fact that it's pressed into its shape creates that soft, chewy texture, and that texture plus the nuggets' diminutive size create a very fast-melting ice. That's great for cloying soft drinks, less great for thoughtfully composed, flavor-focused tipples.