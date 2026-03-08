19 Voodoo Doughnut Flavors, Ranked

Any Portlander is undoubtedly familiar with Voodoo Doughnut, a legendary establishment that has cemented itself as a local institution and can't-miss tourist destination since its founding in 2003. Voodoo Doughnut is a microcosm of Portland as a whole, boasting both the ordinary and the offbeat, both welcoming and unfamiliar to the newbie. You don't have to be adventurous when you walk into Voodoo Doughnut, but honestly, I'd recommend being open to something new — chances are, you'll be pleasantly surprised.

And, nowadays, you don't need to be in the City of Roses to get your hands on a donut from Voodoo. The humble shop has since expanded to include locations throughout Oregon, Colorado, Texas, and even Illinois, to name a few. As a proud resident of the city that gave Voodoo Doughnuts a name, I headed to the flagship location to try and rank a sampling of its dozens of flavors. My ranking is, admittedly, based on my own donut preferences — I favored donuts that weren't too cloying, had a moist and tender crumb, and I gave some preference to unique flavors or those that surprised me. Keep reading for my full review of 19 Voodoo Doughnut treats.