10 Creative Ways To Use M&M's

Chocolate chips are a go-to add-in for making pancake batter a little more decadent, but swapping them for M&Ms can help you whip up an even more exciting batch. Not only do they bring their signature crunch, but these coated candies will give your fluffy stack a striking look too, turning them into a party-worthy treat (or perhaps just a fun weekend brunch!).

The easiest way to incorporate M&Ms into pancakes is to simply scatter them over dollops of the batter in the frying pan. Then, once they're golden on the bottom, you can flip the pancakes over to finish cooking. The M&Ms will become gloriously melty in the middle while retaining their crispy shells, studding the batter with pops of bold color and amping up the sweetness. Alternatively, you could stir the candies into the batter before pouring the mixture into the pan. Or, simply use them as a garnish, scattering the treats over your stack right before tucking in, perhaps along with a generous swirl of whipped cream and drizzle of chocolate sauce.

M&Ms will work brilliantly with a variety of pancake styles, from classic buttermilk batters and healthy oat-based versions to those spiked with cocoa or sweet mashed banana. You can absolutely pair them with other add-ins too, such as chopped nuts, fresh berries, or warming spices.