The Chocolate Chip Substitute That Makes Instagram-Worthy Pancakes

True to their name, pancakes are essentially fluffy, individually-sized cakes that rise and cook in front of your eyes over a hot pan. And, like cakes, pancakes can be flavored and embellished with a broad range of dessert ingredients; we even go as far as to stuff them with cookie dough. Chocolate chips are one of the most classic choices for pancake additives, but you can make chocolate chip pancakes Instagram-worthy by using M&M's instead.

M&M's are a milk chocolate chip that'll bring a sweeter, creamier chocolate flavor to the mix while their colorful candy coating will effectively dye the off-white batter. You can even create color-themed pancakes by selecting specific colors of M&M's to make multi-colored pancakes. For special holiday breakfast spreads, you can adorn pancakes with Holiday-themed M&M's like these green and red Christmas M&M's or this Patriotic Mix of red, white, and blue M&M's.

You can add M&M's to your pancakes the same way you would chocolate chips, placing them carefully over each mound of batter as it begins to bubble. You can also fold them into the pancake batter before doling out the mounds onto a hot griddle. Be sure to use either refrigerated or frozen M&Ms so they don't melt too quickly and make a gooey mess of the pancakes. You still want the chocolate morsels to maintain their form while their shell bleeds color into the batter.