Elevate Your Usual Stack Of Pancakes With A Chocolate Milk Swap

A plain pancake is beautiful, indeed. Fluffy, rich, and a bit crispy on the edges, the griddled cross between pastry and bread comes alive with a generous pat of butter melting under its incumbent heat and a stout bath of maple syrup. But that's not to say pancakes can't be gussied up for gain. Bananas, blueberries, and chocolate chips are among the many ingredients that find a welcome home within their confines. Speaking of the latter, if you're an avowed chocolate lover who wants to significantly up the quotient, there's a simple swap that can fill your pancakes with more of the good stuff, wall-to-wall. Ditch the regular milk and use chocolate milk in your batter.

Chocolate milk conveys all the rich deliciousness of chocolate with the creaminess of whole milk. What's more, this replacement doesn't require any other modifications to an easy pancake recipe; just use an equal amount of chocolate milk instead of whole milk. You can opt for store-bought or make your own. If going for a chocolate milk from the store, give it a taste test or go with a brand you trust, as not all chocolate milks are created equal and you don't want a bland, insipid variety dragging down your breakfast. Making your own gives you more control; choose a chocolate syrup or powdered mix and add it to whole milk in a ratio that suits.