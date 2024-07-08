For The Absolute Best Dessert Pancakes, Stuff Them With Cookie Dough

Dessert pancakes are a true morning treat. Whether they are doused with fresh berries, strawberry syrup, and whipped cream, or topped with chocolate chips and a hazelnut or caramel drizzle, they offer an exciting start to any day. That said, there's no reason not to expand upon this breakfast staple with even more sugar. In fact, cookie dough may be just what this dish needs to reach a completely irresistible level.

Although you could certainly venture to your nearest grocery and grab a bag of cookie dough bites to add as a topping to your dessert pancakes, stuffing them with cookie dough is an even better option. This way, rather than mouthfuls of tough dough, you'll be getting your usual fluffy pancake, but with a rich and creamy filling.

This upgrade also opens the door for fun pairings. In a chocolatey mood? Fill your pancakes with double chocolate chip cookie dough and top off your finished product with ice cream and chocolate syrup. Celebrating a birthday? Stuff your cakes with sugar cookie dough and include toppings like whipped cream and sprinkles. You could also take a spicier approach with snickerdoodle dough topped with cinnamon sugar.