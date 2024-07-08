For The Absolute Best Dessert Pancakes, Stuff Them With Cookie Dough
Dessert pancakes are a true morning treat. Whether they are doused with fresh berries, strawberry syrup, and whipped cream, or topped with chocolate chips and a hazelnut or caramel drizzle, they offer an exciting start to any day. That said, there's no reason not to expand upon this breakfast staple with even more sugar. In fact, cookie dough may be just what this dish needs to reach a completely irresistible level.
Although you could certainly venture to your nearest grocery and grab a bag of cookie dough bites to add as a topping to your dessert pancakes, stuffing them with cookie dough is an even better option. This way, rather than mouthfuls of tough dough, you'll be getting your usual fluffy pancake, but with a rich and creamy filling.
This upgrade also opens the door for fun pairings. In a chocolatey mood? Fill your pancakes with double chocolate chip cookie dough and top off your finished product with ice cream and chocolate syrup. Celebrating a birthday? Stuff your cakes with sugar cookie dough and include toppings like whipped cream and sprinkles. You could also take a spicier approach with snickerdoodle dough topped with cinnamon sugar.
How to stuff pancakes with cookie dough
When setting out to create your cookie dough-stuffed pancakes, there are a few things you should know. For one, it is important to make sure that the cookie dough you're using is edible — we can't be eating and serving our guests raw eggs. So either grab a pack at the store or follow our recipe for edible cookie dough.
Once you have your edible cookie dough ready and have mixed up your pancake batter, roll the cookie dough and flatten it into circle-shaped patties. For extra precision, you could use round cookie cutters and freeze the discs briefly before cooking to lock in their shape. Next, pour a pancake into your skillet and push the cookie dough patty into it. Then, pour another spoonful of batter on top until it reaches the edge of the cookie, thus sealing it inside. Cook as usual and flip until done.