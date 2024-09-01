How To Order The Cap'n Crunch Frappuccino At Starbucks For A Nostalgic Treat

Before you march into your neighborhood cafe demanding the Cap'n Crunch Frappuccino, keep in mind that the secret menu is not sanctioned by Starbucks. In fact, your server may have never heard of your request. The unofficial menu is the work of a cadre of creative Starbucks baristas and die-hard fans of the brand who develop recipes and share them with the public. There's even a secret size — a 30-ounce trenta. Each beverage comes with a list of ingredients and syrup pump measurements that customers can share with their baristas in case they're not in the know. The secret menu has also given new life to discontinued drinks, such as the smoked butterscotch latte, which Starbucks dropped in 2020.

To recreate the essence of Cap'n Crunch in a Frappuccino, start by ordering the Strawberry Crème Frappuccino. You'll then want equal pumps of caramel and hazelnut syrups (½ for a tall, 1 for a grande, 1 ½ for a venti) as well as a slightly larger squirt of toffee syrup (1 for a tall, 1 ½ for a grande, 2 for a venti). Combining the trio of liquids results in a drink with a buttery sweetness tempered by some roasty undertones. To get the cereal's crunchy mouthfeel, just ask for some java chips as a garnish. Now not only is Cap'n Crunch more portable, you don't risk ripping open the roof of your mouth on those rough golden chunks.