6 Milk Bar Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked

This, dear reader, is a major upset. Our tasting team is unabashedly and unanimously in favor of non-cake foods tasting like cake. Cake-flavored cinnamon rolls, cake-flavored granola bars, cake-flavored cereal ... all good things. But cake-flavored ice cream has to be the best iteration of all, the ultimate dessert mashup, and no one seems better equipped to take it on than Milk Bar. Since this is the first flavor under discussion, we simply have to point out that the consistency of each Milk Bar ice cream is close to perfect.

It's a dense, custardy, noticeably rich recipe that never tastes airy, icey, or like there's a speck of wasted space. Bite after bite, regardless of flavor, is a luxurious tasting experience. The same goes for this pint of Birthday Cake, but despite our avid love for cake-flavored ice cream, we still ranked it last because it was just barely tipping into cloying territory. The flavor is spot-on, and the crumbles of cake were our favorite part. It's that swirl of frosting that convinced us that there is some merit to the phrase "you can have too much of a good thing." This pint also stays too solid, even after the ice cream has melted a bit. Naturally, the other phrase that comes to mind is "have your cake and eat it, too," though, and if you love birthday cake flavor, we haven't tasted this good of an iteration in a long time.