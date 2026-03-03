10 Creative Uses For Leftover Prime Rib
A prime rib roast is a beautiful thing to make for special occasions, or just because you want to cook something delicious for your loved ones. It's juicy and flavorful, yet rib roast is relatively easy to make compared to the impressive end result. As a culinary-trained food business owner, I love all the wows I get when I serve prime rib, especially knowing that the oven has done most of the work. In case you've whipped up a large prime rib roast, you probably have some leftovers, but this is not something you should worry about — having leftovers can be the best part about prime rib. As this is a generous cut, it's useful to learn how to repurpose these leftovers into other meals, especially if you've spent a pretty penny on it.
Prime rib leftovers are incredibly versatile. The meat is tender so it can be easily sliced and heated, resulting in a delicious protein you can add to salads, sandwiches, or soups. As I have plenty of experience working in a professional kitchen, I can attest how much the staff enjoyed having leftover prime rib to use for our family meals. These are some of the most exciting and creative uses for leftover prime rib.
1. Use it in noodle soups
One of my favorite ways to use leftover prime rib is in Chinese or Taiwanese beef noodle soups. Usually, it's pretty quick and easy to whip up a noodle soup, but the meat component is what can be tricky and take a little longer in the whole process. With leftover prime beef, all I need to do is cut the meat into bite size strips and add it to the soup just before serving. Alternatively, while the broth is still bubbling on the stove, use it to heat the meat, and you'll be slurping some delicious noodles in no time.
If you've cooked a bone-in prime rib roast, then it's even more reason to make the noodle soup, since you can use the bones to make a meaty broth. Just boil the bones up with some aromatics and seasonings, then add your noodles, vegetables of choice, and slices of meat. You'll be dying to make your next prime rib roast just to recreate this meal. If all this sounds like too much effort, you don't have to worry because that leftover meat can be used in simple, no-frills meals. The best example is instant ramen: If you want to add something filling and nutritious to ramen noodles, just use some of your leftover meat as the extra protein.
2. Make steak tacos
Another delicious use for your leftover prime rib is in steak tacos. The fact that your meat is already done means you can use your time on other yummy taco toppings. Make fresh, zesty salsa or creamy guacamole to throw on top. There are so many salsa varieties that you can channel any creative energy you have into making a truly zingy salsa to cut through the fatty pieces of prime rib. The best part about making tacos with your leftovers is that it's a completely different eating experience from eating it as a classic roast. This way you won't get bored of having it as leftovers the following day.
When it comes to prime rib, you can shred it thinly or slice it into larger chunks, depending on how you like your steak tacos. You can use cold meat or gently reheat your prime rib in the oven to avoid drying it out in the process. Sprinkle on your favorite taco seasoning, some salsa, guacamole, cilantro, cheese, and you've got yourself a winning meal.
3. Throw it in your breakfast hash
If you've cooked a prime rib roast for a dinner party or holiday, it's likely that you've spent all night hosting and attending to others. The next morning, you might crave something decadent to refuel your energy and get you ready for the day. This is where breakfast hash comes in. It's a relatively quick fry-up consisting of potatoes, eggs, onions, and really whatever else you want to throw in there. That's why it's the best breakfast for using up leftovers, and prime rib is no exception. Breakfast hash can easily be beefed up (excuse the pun) with some prime rib slices, and any other food that's left after last night's dinner.
When making any type of hash, the timing and order of ingredients matter. You first want to start with ingredients that take the longest to cook — this usually includes potatoes. Once they have softened slightly, you can top them with onions and then the rest of your ingredients. Add your prime rib pieces near the end of cooking so they have a chance to warm through without overcooking. Then garnish with cheese, fresh herbs, or any sauces you want to add, and enjoy a breakfast that's going to provide plenty of energy and keep you full for hours.
4. Add it to your shepherd's pie filling
Shepherd's pie is an excellent dish to make if you've got leftover prime rib. It's a meaty and hearty pie that usually uses ground meat, but you can make the simple protein swap to get a similar feel with equally amazing flavor. Simple and classic shepherd's pie features a mashed potato top layer, and a meat and veg bottom. The whole thing then gets baked in the oven to warm up and attain a nicely browned top. Most of the components are already cooked, so using cooked prime rib is an easy alternative.
Since you don't need to cook the meat, you'll make the filling part first, but you'll skip the meat. This usually involves sauteing chopped onions and carrots, perhaps together with celery, and then adding corn and peas. Season the mix and sprinkle some dried herbs like thyme to give it an earthy flavor. To finish, add tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, and some broth or water to get a coherent sauce. Once it's ready to go into the pie dish to bake, add sliced or diced pieces of prime rib and mix well. Then assemble the dish and pop in the oven to finish.
5. Make a delicious steak sandwich
Perhaps the easiest solution for using up leftover prime rib is to make a steak sandwich. A sandwich is always a good idea for lunch, and incorporating some prime rib can turn a boring classic into something much fancier. You can flavor it anyway you like or just let your fridge dictate what goes into it. If you want a really tasty combination, make some caramelized onions and pair it with some mustard and cheese for a perfect blend of sweet and savory flavors with a nice umami kick. Alternatively, go the way of a French dip sandwich by shredding prime rib thinly, and adding it to a baguette style bread roll. Then, instead of the classic au jus, make a creamy French dip sauce using mushrooms and onions.
If you're a fan of a classic Reuben sandwich, you might be pleased to know you can make a Reuben-inspired prime rib sandwich. A healthy slathering of butter on the bread before you toast it will give it that indulgent feel you're looking for. Add in some sauerkraut, spicy horseradish mayo, and Swiss cheese, and turn your leftover prime rib into a homemade copy of a classic deli sandwich.
6. Whip up a Stroganoff
If you want to make a tasty beef-loaded meal with leftover prime rib, you can't skip beef Stroganoff. This classic dish that pairs beef with mushrooms and a creamy sauce is a satisfying option to have as a weeknight dinner, anytime of the year. And, if you've already got the meat part sorted, then it's a super easy meal. Prime rib beef Stroganoff can become your go-to meal to make with leftovers — you just have to put some love into making the sauce.
The nice thing is that there's a base of flavors you need to hit to get the essence of the dish, but otherwise you're free to improvise. Make sure you've got a creamy mushroom sauce simmering and definitely don't skip the pickles which will deliver pops of brightness. Otherwise, you can throw in carrots, peppers, fresh herbs, or even tomatoes into the mix. Plus, you can add a splash of soy sauce to boost the umami or perhaps top it with chili oil to give it a spicy kick. This won't be a traditional Stroganoff anymore, but it's your kitchen and your dish, so you can do as you wish. Once your sauce is almost ready, add sliced prime rib and mix to make sure the meat is fully incorporated. Leave it to heat through for a minute or two and then serve with rice or pasta.
7. Let it bubble in a beef stew
Depending on how you choose to reheat leftover prime rib, you run the risk of drying it out. However, you can add it into a flavorful stew and let it infuse in a flavor-packed liquid, and it will be made new again. Stew is of the most versatile things you can make with leftovers of any kind. With beef stew, it usually takes time to slow cook and break down the meat into soft and tender pieces, but if you've got leftover prime rib, you've already got tender pieces of meat that you can just pop in.
Your stew can be made with flavors that tend to go well with beef, such as red wine, tomatoes, mushrooms, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and different aromatic herbs. Whatever you want to use, it's completely up to you. If you're using potatoes or carrots in your stew, you'll still need to cook them down until they soften. Then, let your pieces of beef bubble along inside the pot until they completely heat through.
8. Use it as a topping on pizza crust
If easy is the name of the game, popping a frozen pizza or pizza crust in the oven can be just what you need. In a matter of minutes, you have a hot meal to enjoy. Now, you just have to get your toppings right. Of course, if you've got leftover prime rib, it's a no-brainer. Shavings or slices will be amazing on top of pizza crust, and you can have a cheesy, meaty slice in no time.
You can have fun with the toppings and come up with signature pizza creations. Why not pair your prime rib with some hot sauce, jalapeños, and pineapple for a hot, sweet, and sour flavor combo, or go with garlic, arugula, and shaved Parmesan for a fancier feel. Alternatively, you can keep it very simple and do meat and cheese but throw in some olives for a salty touch to balance all the richness. Either way, it's up to you whether you want to add thin slices of cold beef after the pizza comes out of the oven, or put it on the crust before baking, allowing everything to bake and heat together. Since it will probably take only a few minutes in the oven, the meat will stay tender and moist, and it shouldn't dry out.
9. Bake it in a pot pie
Turn a humble pot pie into a luxurious comfort food by cutting up pieces of leftover prime rib into your pie filling. Similar to shepherd's pie, this classic is usually made by adding a cooked filling into the pie shells before baking. This gives the meat a chance to warm up and blend with the rest of your pie filling, and it won't dry out as your pastry bakes into gold and crispy parcels. Making pot pies gives your leftovers a complete makeover, and it feels like you're having a totally different meal. If you grew up making Thanksgiving leftover pot pies, then this might be something familiar and nostalgic to make with prime rib.
Pot pie is just as customizable as you need it to be, and if you have other leftover veggies, they'd be great in the dish too. You can make individual pies or one big pot pie if you're looking for another shortcut. Make a yummy stew or sauce to place your meat and veggies in, and then carefully spoon the filling into your pie crust. Cover with little pastry rounds to make your pot pie lid and bake to perfection.
10. Cook it in a ragù
Last but not least, you can always use leftover meat in a pasta dish. In fact, you can add it straight into your favorite ragu recipe and it will work a treat. Traditionally, ragu is made with ground meat, but there's no rule that says you can't use slices or chunks of meat. Of course, if you want to be extra decadent, you can make regular ground meat ragu and mix in leftover prime rib pieces. This will be a meat lover's dream. If that's too much for you, use only prime rib and get the same rib-sticking satisfaction that classic ragu promises.
Either way, you don't want to cook the meat for long. So, make a bubbling tomato-based sauce and get all the flavors right before adding the meat as the final step. Everyone has their preferred way to make a meat sauce, but I like to start with onions, leeks, carrots, canned tomatoes, and tomato paste. I also sprinkle some dried herbs like thyme and oregano, and I like to add a splash of red wine to give everything a bit of a lift. Let everything simmer for a while, and once you see the oil appear on the surface, it's a sign that should tell you that your sauce is ready. That's when I would recommend adding those prime rib pieces and letting them heat through for a few minutes. Serve it on top of spaghetti or any pasta shape you prefer and enjoy!