10 Creative Uses For Leftover Prime Rib

A prime rib roast is a beautiful thing to make for special occasions, or just because you want to cook something delicious for your loved ones. It's juicy and flavorful, yet rib roast is relatively easy to make compared to the impressive end result. As a culinary-trained food business owner, I love all the wows I get when I serve prime rib, especially knowing that the oven has done most of the work. In case you've whipped up a large prime rib roast, you probably have some leftovers, but this is not something you should worry about — having leftovers can be the best part about prime rib. As this is a generous cut, it's useful to learn how to repurpose these leftovers into other meals, especially if you've spent a pretty penny on it.

Prime rib leftovers are incredibly versatile. The meat is tender so it can be easily sliced and heated, resulting in a delicious protein you can add to salads, sandwiches, or soups. As I have plenty of experience working in a professional kitchen, I can attest how much the staff enjoyed having leftover prime rib to use for our family meals. These are some of the most exciting and creative uses for leftover prime rib.