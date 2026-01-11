Prime Rib Turns Traditional Pot Pie Into Luscious Comfort Food

A prime rib roast is the ultimate centerpiece for a festive feast. Digging into a perfect slice with a side of horseradish and au jus is quite the indulgence; however, once the feasting is over, you might be wondering what to do with your leftovers. Take an indulgent prime rib and transform it into the ultimate comfort food by adding it as a filling to your next pot pie. This is a great way to prevent food waste and change up the serving style for your prime rib to give it a bit of a refresh.

Much like making a beef pot pie with leftover steak, using leftover prime rib is ideal because it's already delightfully tender and well-seasoned, requiring minimal effort in preparation. Simply cut your prime rib into bite-sized pieces and incorporate the cooked meat into the filling of your favorite pot pie recipe. In fact, you can even let the traditional flavors of your prime rib inform the addition of vegetables and gravy for your filling, in addition to how you make the crust.

While it's typical to use cheaper cuts of beef for your pot pies, making the most of your prime rib roast helps to elevate this classic comfort food to new heights of luxury. It's definitely a good idea to work with leftover prime rib rather than to prepare one for the purposes of a pot pie. No matter what the occasion, a prime rib pot pie is festive and delicious.