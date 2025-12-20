Chicken Pot Pie Can't Be Easier When You Pick Up These Canned And Frozen Store-Bought Ingredients

A homemade chicken pot pie is the perfect comfort meal on a cold winter day. Overflowing with hot, flavorful ingredients like chunks of chicken, juicy veggies, and a rich, creamy broth, it's a whole meal in one dish, as well as an instant crowd pleaser. But making a pot pie from scratch is time-consuming, especially if you opt to cook the chicken yourself and craft a homemade pie crust. For those busy winter evenings that prevent spending hours in the kitchen, we have a stress-free solution that is fast and easy: use some canned ingredients.

Using a few store-bought items can simplify even the most complicated chicken pot pie recipe. Start by picking up a pre-made pie crust, a bag of frozen mixed vegetables, pearl onions, a can of cream of mushroom or cream of chicken soup, two eggs, sea salt, and a cooked rotisserie chicken. Put the pie crust in a deep-dish pie plate, then cut up the chicken into bite-sized chunks. Mix it with the soup and veggies, and add any seasonings you want before pouring the mixture into the unbaked pie crust. Put the second crust on top and brush it lightly with an egg wash and sprinkle it with sea salt and a tiny bit of cracked pepper.

You can also amp up the flavor of your pot pie with hardly any extra effort at all. There are many simple ingredients that make an even better homemade chicken pot pie, like sliced leeks, potatoes, bacon, mushrooms, cheese, and fresh herbs. Adding these in doesn't take a lot of extra time and can significantly impact the flavor of your soup-based filling.